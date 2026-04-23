How Firms Are Competing Across the AI In Medical Imaging Market

AI In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s AI In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI in medical imaging market is dominated by a mix of global medical imaging corporations, specialized healthcare AI solution providers, and emerging diagnostic technology innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced deep learning–based image analysis, cloud-enabled deployment platforms, modality- and specialty-specific diagnostic algorithms, and robust regulatory-compliant clinical validation frameworks to strengthen market presence and expand adoption across hospitals, diagnostic centers, and telemedicine networks. Understanding the competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological collaborations, and long-term strategic positioning within the rapidly advancing AI in medical imaging market.

Which Market Player Is Leading The AI In Medical Imaging Market?

•According to our research, Siemens Healthineers AG led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The imaging division of the company is actively involved in the AI in medical imaging market provides devices and equipment for magnetic resonance, X-ray systems, computed tomography, ultrasound, and molecular imaging. It also offers software solutions to support multi-modal reading, AI-assisted diagnostics, and structured reporting.

How Concentrated Is The AI In Medical Imaging Market?

•The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 31% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s complex technical requirements, stringent regulatory approval processes, and the need for strong clinical validation, which create high barriers to large-scale consolidation while still enabling niche innovators to compete. Leading vendors such as Siemens Healthineers AG, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Agfa Healthcare Corp., Aidoc Medical Ltd., Viz.AI Inc., and Qure.ai maintain competitive advantage through extensive installed imaging bases, strong hospital and diagnostic center relationships, integrated AI-enabled imaging workflows, bundled software-plus-hardware offerings, and robust global service networks. At the same time, numerous small and mid-sized AI-focused companies contribute to intense competition, driving rapid innovation, specialty-specific diagnostic solutions, and cost-effective deployment models. As adoption of AI in medical imaging accelerates worldwide, strategic partnerships between OEMs and software developers, along with selective mergers and acquisitions, are expected to gradually strengthen the position of major players while preserving opportunities for differentiated, outcome-driven solutions across the evolving AI in medical imaging market.

•Leading companies include:

oSiemens Healthineers AG (4%)

oGE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (4%)

oKoninklijke Philips NV (4%)

oCanon Medical Systems (4%)

oFujifilm Holdings Corporation (4%)

oHologic, Inc. (3%)

oAgfa Healthcare Corp. (3%)

oAidoc Medical Ltd. (3%)

oViz.AI Inc. (2%)

oQure.ai (1%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Ultrasound AI, Ferrum Health, Avicenna.AI, HOPPR, DESKi, GE HealthCare, Viz.ai Inc., Enlitic Inc., Butterfly Network, Inc., HeartFlow, Inc., Tempus AI Inc., Subtle Medical, Cortechs.ai, Qure.ai, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Lunit Inc., Aidoc Medical Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, and Canon Medical Systems Corporation are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Coreline Soft, Wipro GE Healthcare, Infervision, Yitu Healthcare, JLK Inspection, Deepwise Healthcare, Vuno China, Lunit China, AIRS Medical Inc., Neurophet, Fujifilm Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Ziosoft, LPIXEL, AI Medical Service Inc., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Lunit, Vuno, AIDoc Korea, MEDICAL IP, DeepBio, and Deepnoid are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Starvision Service GmbH, FUSE-AI GmbH, Royal Philips, Siemens Healthineers Germany, Koninklijke Philips N.V. Netherlands, Agfa‑Gevaert Group Belgium, Sectra AB Sweden, Visage Imaging GmbH Germany, Brainomix Ltd. United Kingdom and icometrix Belgium are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Radpoint Sp. z o.o., Carebot, CARPL.ai Poland, Better Medicine Estonia, Care Mentor AI Russia and United Imaging Healthcare Europe are leading companies in this region.

•South America: AIRS Medical, Aidoc (Brazil), CARPL.ai Subtle Medical, Inc. (Brazil) , Deepc GmbH (Latin America) are leading companies in this region.

•Middle East: GE HealthCare, Qure.ai, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Koninklijke Philips N.V. Carestream Health, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Nanox.AI, ASELSAN and XERA Medical Systems and Technology Ltd are leading companies in this region.

•Africa: GE HealthCare, Qure.ai, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, Inc, and Rology are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Artificial intelligence-enabled imaging systems are transforming the medical imaging market by enhancing intraoperative precision, improving diagnostic accuracy, and enabling real-time visualization of tissue structures during surgical procedures.

•Example: In March 2026, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc. received FDA premarket approval for its Claire™ system, formerly the Perimeter Optical Coherence Tomography B-Series with ImgAssist AI 2.0.

•The wide-field OCT system, integrating AI algorithms trained on over two million breast tissue images, enables real-time tumor margin analysis, reduces repeat surgeries, and improves surgical outcomes in breast cancer procedures.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Deep Learning–Based Diagnostic Algorithms To Strengthen Clinical Value And Market Differentiation

•Securing Regulatory Approvals And Investing In Large-Scale Clinical Validation Studies To Build Trust, Ensure Compliance, And Accelerate Global Adoption

•Forming Strategic Partnerships To Expand Deployment Footprint And Integrate Seamlessly With PACS/RIS Ecosystems

•Deploying Cloud-Based And SaaS Imaging Platforms To Enable Scalable, Interoperable, And Remotely Accessible AI-Driven X-Ray Analysis



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