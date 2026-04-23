AAX Biotech and evitria to expand access to Opti-mAb® technology in early antibody development

AAX Biotech & evitria AG partnership

Biotech company AAX Biotech today announced a partnership with evitria AG to enable the use of its Opti-mAb® technology in early antibody development workflows.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAX Biotech develops proprietary technologies, including Opti-mAb, supporting antibody discovery and engineering.Through the partnership, evitria will offer its customers access to Opti-mAb® technology in the design and optimization stages of antibody candidate development across the biotech and pharmaceutical industries.Under the agreement, evitria will provide access to Opti-mAbunder a research license and may incorporate the technology into multispecific antibody formats during early-stage evaluation, based on customer needs and project requirements.“Integrating Opti-mAbearly in the antibody discovery and development process allows us to address key challenges already at the design stage and support the selection of more developable antibody candidates,” said Daniel X Johansson, CEO and CSO of AAX Biotech. “Through our partnership with evitria, a trusted provider of antibody engineering and expression services, we can extend the use of Opti-mAbacross a wider range of antibody discovery programs.”Instability of single-chain variable fragments (scFv) is a persistent obstacle in antibody engineering, which can limit expression and downstream development. Opti-mAbis designed to address this by improving stability and developability, thereby supporting the development of more robust antibody therapeutics.“evitria works with companies at the earliest stages of antibody discovery where time is limited and risk is high. By offering our customers access to AAX’s Opti-mAbtechnology, we strengthen our ability to deliver complex antibody formats and support our customers in selecting high-quality molecules with improved stability and expression. This partnership with AAX Biotech reflects our commitment to continuously expand our scientific capabilities and deliver added value to our customers,” said Stefan Schmidt, Group Chief Scientific Officer at Atlas Antibodies and scientific lead at evitria.About AAX Biotech ABAAX Biotech AB is a biotech company specializing in next-generation antibody therapeutics. The company offers two unique and proprietary technologies, Seqitopeand Opti-mAb, that enable high throughput and high-resolution epitope mapping as well as stabilization of single chain variable fragments (scFv) for applications such as bispecific antibodies and CAR-T cells. Both technologies aim to produce better and more effective antibody-based medicines. These innovations position AAX Biotech as a key player in the rapidly growing antibody therapeutics market. AAX Biotech is founded by experts from Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. Visit aaxbiotech.com to learn more and follow AAX Biotech on LinkedIn.About evitria AGevitria is an established, global antibody engineering and expression service provider located in Zurich, Switzerland specialized in CHO-based transient expression of antibodies (including bispecific, multispecific, fusion antibodies) and other proteins. Leveraging long-standing expertise, a proprietary CHO-based expression platform and HTP screening, evitria de-risks early-stage candidate development in complex formats within the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. evitria AG is part of the Atlas Antibodies group of life science companies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Patricia Industries. Find out more at: www.evitria.com and for updates follow evitria AG on LinkedIn.Contacts:AAX Biotech ABMaria L. Knudsen, CBOmaria.knudsen@aaxbiotech.comevitria AGJacqueline Furniss, Group CCOJacqueline.furniss@atlasantibodies.com

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