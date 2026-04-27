Attorney Leonard P. Kiczek of Kiczek & Kapish Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

LONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not only do we seek skilled attorneys, but we look for those who embody something far greater — true competence in the courtroom, unwavering dedication to their clients’ best interests, and the ability to navigate even the most challenging moments with confidence and care. The law is not just about knowledge; it is about people. It is about understanding their fears, their goals, and the weight of the situations they face.

Clients deserve an attorney who respects their time, values their voice, and stands beside them when the path forward feels uncertain. Someone who doesn’t simply speak over them, but instead listens—intently, thoughtfully, and without judgment. An attorney who takes the time to truly understand, because in that understanding lies the foundation of trust.

Leonard P. Kiczek is that kind of attorney.

He approaches his work not only with sharp legal acumen, but with a rare combination of humility, warmth, and authenticity. His down-to-earth nature immediately puts clients at ease, while his sense of humor brings light into situations that can often feel overwhelming. Yet behind that approachable demeanor is a professional who is exceptionally responsive, detail-oriented, and always one step ahead.

Mr. Kiczek’s career is a testament to perseverance, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. He doesn’t just manage cases—he invests in people. He ensures that every client feels heard, supported, and confidently represented from beginning to end. His ability to balance professionalism with genuine human connection is what truly sets him apart.

In a field where many focus solely on outcomes, Leonard P. Kiczek focuses on both the outcome and the experience—making sure that every client not only receives strong legal representation, but also feels respected, understood, and never alone in the process.

A partner at Kiczek & Kapish, Mr. Kiczek has built a distinguished career representing clients across the East Coast of New Jersey from Bergen County to Ocean County but mainly in Hudson County, specializing in estate litigation, estate planning, elder law, commercial litigation, real estate transactions, planning and zoning applications, and landlord-tenant matters. Recognized as a Super Lawyer from 2018 through 2023, his reputation reflects not only professional excellence, but a deep commitment to serving people with integrity and compassion.

Mr. Kiczek’s journey into law began with a strong academic foundation in civil engineering, and public administration followed by his admission to the bar in 1977. Early in his career, he gained valuable experience working in banking before transitioning into legal practice and public service. His work alongside a state senator in Trenton introduced him to legislative advocacy, where he played a role in drafting amendments and navigating complex policy issues, including environmental and land-use matters tied to New Jersey’s Pinelands.

These early experiences shaped a career defined by versatility and determination. From handling over a hundred cases in personal injury defense to advising clients on estate matters and tax filings, Mr. Kiczek developed a broad and practical understanding of the law — one that always remained grounded in serving real people.

Raised in the diverse community of Bayonne, New Jersey, Mr. Kiczek learned early the value of cultural understanding and connection. With deep roots in a Polish immigrant family and fluency in the Polish language, he has long been a trusted figure within various communities. His outreach efforts—speaking at senior centers, educating families about wills, and guiding individuals through complex life decisions—have made him not just an attorney, but a reliable community resource.

One of the defining aspects of Mr. Kiczek’s career has been his work in elder law and estate planning. His commitment goes beyond paperwork and legal strategy — it is personal. In one instance, he assisted a client’s family through the difficult transition of moving a loved one into proper care, continuing to support the surviving spouse for years afterward. These moments reflect a philosophy that legal service is ultimately about people, dignity, and trust.

Over time, his practice has expanded to include real estate transactions, land use, and property planning strategies, helping clients navigate opportunities such as property division, life estates, and long-term asset protection. His experience in planning and zoning, combined with a keen understanding of market and community dynamics, has allowed him to guide clients through increasingly complex decisions with clarity and confidence.

Throughout his career, Mr. Kiczek has remained adaptable, embracing modern tools such as digital communication while maintaining a personal, responsive approach. He is known for being accessible — answering calls, responding promptly to emails, and ensuring clients feel supported every step of the way.

At the same time, he emphasizes the importance of caution in an evolving digital landscape, particularly with the rise of artificial intelligence and online scams. Protecting clients, both legally and practically, remains a top priority.

From his early days in public service in the Bayonne Law Department and later as mayor in the City of Bayonne and legislative work to his current role as a respected legal partner, Leonard P. Kiczek has built a career rooted in perseverance, community engagement, and genuine care for those he serves. With a down-to-earth personality, a sense of humor, and an unwavering dedication to doing what is right, he continues to set a standard for what it means to be not just a skilled attorney—but a trusted advocate.

Close Up Radio recently featured Leonard Kiczek in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday April 21st at 11am Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday June 2nd at 10am Eastern.

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-attorney-leonard-p/id1785721253?i=1000763187427

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-attorney-leonard-p-kiczek-of-kiczek-kapish-331276578

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2jlSZ0rLZzZRm123GLK6J4

For more information about our guest, please visit www.kiczeklaw.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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