Governor Ivey Announces Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett to Retire from State Government, Mary Martin Mitchell to Serve as Next Commissioner

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) Commissioner Vernon Barnett will retire from state service at the end of the month. The governor has selected Mary Martin Mitchell, senior attorney within the Department, to assume the role.

“Vernon has been an outstanding member of the Ivey Administration from the beginning and has served the people of our state faithfully. When I took office in 2017, I promised the people of Alabama I would leave this state better than we found it. Vernon’s leadership and impactful improvements made at Revenue are certainly no exception to that effort. I am truly grateful for all he has done for our state and know he will have great success in his next chapter,” said Governor Ivey. “Mary Martin has been a driving force behind the Department of Revenue’s success, and I am excited for her to step up as Commissioner. She has impressive institutional knowledge that will serve us well not only over the next eight months, but also into the next Administration.”

Commissioner Barnett joined the Ivey Administration the month after Governor Ivey took office in 2017. The governor credits Commissioner Barnett with effectively running this major state agency that interfaces with every taxpaying Alabamian. She also commends him for navigating complex tax policy issues, administering the Simplified Sellers Use Tax, instituting new programs like the CHOOSE Act and helping guide her to provide responsible tax relief to the people of Alabama, most recently with the overtime tax and the grocery tax pause.

“It has been the honor and the pleasure of a lifetime to have served the people of Alabama in the Ivey Administration these past nine years as Commissioner of Revenue. I want to thank Governor Ivey for placing her confidence in me and for her unwavering support and guidance,” said Commissioner Barnett. “I have learned so much from her and treasure the time I have spent in her Cabinet. I am deeply blessed to have served with so many remarkable colleagues during this time. To each of them who have so enriched my life I say thank you. I leave confident that our state and our Department of Revenue are in good hands, and the best is yet to come.”

Mitchell will take the helm May 1. She currently serves as General Counsel at the ADOR. Mitchell has extensive experience in tax policy, legislation, administrative law and complex litigation, making her an optimal choice to step into the role after Commissioner Barnett. Since joining the ADOR in 2013, Mitchell has risen through the ranks, building strong relationships with the Legislature and has become a key partner to the Governor’s Office.

“I am honored to be appointed Commissioner and grateful to Governor Ivey for her trust placed in me to lead the Alabama Department of Revenue,” said Mitchell. “It is a privilege to serve Alabama taxpayers, and I am committed to providing clear guidance and consistent application of the tax laws to support the state’s continued growth. I look forward to building on the positive momentum of the past nine years with integrity and transparency.”

Prior to joining the Department, Mitchell served as a staff attorney with the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals. After graduating from The University of Alabama School of Law, she began her legal career with a private law firm in Huntsville. The governor looks forward to having Mitchell serve in her Cabinet through the remainder of the quadrennium and to continue building on the progress made at the Department for a strong finish.

An official headshot of Michell is attached.

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