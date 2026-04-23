Vimi Fasteners Takes Center Stage at Fastener Taiwan 2026: A Strategic Leap into the APAC Market

Vimi Fasteners joins the 8th edition of Fastener Taiwan in Kaohsiung, led by CEO Marco Sargenti and APAC Director Andrea Storchi

Being present in Taiwan, the world’s third-largest fastener exporter, is essential for anticipating global trends,” — Marco Sargenti Ceo Vimi Fasteners

NOVELLARA, REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a global fastener and fixing systems market increasingly driven by innovation and sustainability, Italy’s Vimi Fasteners reaffirms its international leadership by participating in the eighth edition of Fastener Taiwan (April 22-24, 2026).The delegation from the Novellara-based Group is led by CEO Marco Sargenti, accompanied by Andrea Storchi, a key figure in business development for the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region. Their presence in Kaohsiung is more than institutional; it represents a decisive step in the company’s global expansion strategy, identifying Taiwan and Southeast Asia as the new epicenters of innovation.Under Marco Sargenti’s leadership, Vimi Fasteners has embarked on a growth path focused on digital transformation and energy sustainability. “Being present in Taiwan, the world’s third-largest fastener exporter, is essential for anticipating global trends,” Sargenti stated. “We are here to present our high-engineered fastening solutions, designed for critical sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace, and Energy.”The involvement of Andrea Storchi highlights the importance of Vimi’s "direct" approach to the Asian market. Storchi, who has coordinated the Group’s regional activities for years, serves as a bridge between Italian manufacturing know-how and the requirements of a rapidly evolving Asian supply chain. “Asia is currently setting the pace for global innovation. Maintaining a stable presence allows us to integrate advanced solutions into our production processes before they become mainstream,” Storchi emphasized.Within the international pavilion, Vimi Fasteners has drawn significant interest from global buyers, thanks to its recent patents—such as the "No-Contact" bolt monitoring technology—and the integration of Filostamp’s production capabilities. Filostamp was recently acquired to bolster Vimi’s offerings in the industrial vehicle and renewable energy sectors.With revenues exceeding €60 million and a network serving over 300 plants worldwide, Vimi Fasteners demonstrates in Taiwan that Italian quality and precision are indispensable components for the technological challenges of the future. https://vimifasteners.com/en/home-english/

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