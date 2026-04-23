Fiesta Broadway 2026 Celebrates 33 Years in Los Angeles as America’s Largest Cinco de Mayo Festival

Fiesta Broadway 2026 celebrates 33 years in Los Angeles with live music, culture, and community on April 26 in Downtown LA

Thousands will gather in Downtown Los Angeles on April 26 for a full day of music, culture, and community at this iconic celebration.

Fiesta Broadway is a celebration of our culture, our community, and the energy that defines Los Angeles. We are proud to bring people together for a day of music, connection, and joy” — Luis Medina

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fiesta Broadway , recognized as the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in the United States, returns in 2026 to celebrate its 33rd edition—continuing a long-standing tradition that brings together music, culture, and community in the heart of Los Angeles."Fiesta Broadway is a celebration of our culture, our community, and the energy that defines Los Angeles. We are proud to bring people together for a day of music, connection, and joy", said Luis Medina, President of UNO Productions.On Sunday, April 26, thousands of attendees are expected to gather along Broadway between 1st and 4th Street in Downtown Los Angeles from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for a full day of live entertainment, cultural experiences, and family-friendly activities that celebrate the richness and diversity of Latino heritage.This year, Banda Los Recoditos will take center stage as the festival’s honorary “Padrinos,” leading a dynamic lineup that brings together artists across generations.The festival will feature performances by Mariana Ochoa, Carlos Baute, Grupo Morros, Rocío y Su Sonora, Grupo Nueva Ruta, Dazer, Mia Marcella, and Ballet Folklórico Gary Ferrer. In addition, attendees will enjoy a special tribute to Latin hits of the 1990s, with Charly Sosa performing “La Mayonesa,” Fabio Zambrana performing “La Bomba,” and Gaby Brown performing “El Meneaito”—iconic songs that continue to resonate across generations.The event will be hosted by singer, actor, and television personality Robert Avellanet alongside television host Marcella González, guiding audiences through a day filled with music and celebration.Beyond the stage, Fiesta Broadway offers a wide range of experiences for all ages, including high-energy lucha libre wrestling matches taking place throughout the day, featuring colorful characters and nonstop action. As a family-friendly event, attendees can enjoy entertainment for everyone, including a dedicated kids’ zone, interactive brand activations, a vibrant Latin food fair, and engaging spaces for community connection.A major highlight of this year’s festival is La Feria de la Mujer, a dedicated space celebrating women through conversations, wellness, entrepreneurship, and empowerment. Hosted by Lianna Grethel, the area will feature a curated program of speakers and experiences, including headliner Mabel Katz, who will share her message of personal growth and empowerment.This year’s celebration is made possible thanks to the support of valued partners and sponsors who share a commitment to uplifting Latino culture. Participating sponsors include Cedars-Sinai, Curacao, Jumex, Procter & Gamble (P&G), BIGO LIVE, Denny’s, and El Super, among others. Cedars-Sinai, “Here. For L.A.,” invites attendees to connect through its community-focused initiatives. Denny’s will bring one of the festival’s standout activations with its Masters of the Universe Battle Cat-themed mobile diner, serving movie-inspired menu items alongside interactive photo opportunities, giveaways, and branded experiences. BIGO LIVE will activate on-site with its signature BIGO LIVE DINO, encouraging guests to engage with its global live streaming platform. Jumex adds a refreshing touch with the flavor and freshness of its fruit beverages, while Curacao enhances the celebration with accessible shopping experiences centered around big brands and unforgettable moments.As part of the festival experience, the “Mi Producto Favorito” area, sponsored by El Super, will offer attendees the opportunity to receive full-size products through interactive promotions, featuring leading consumer brands such as Colgate, Guerrero, and Tajín, among others.Adding to the excitement, Fiesta Broadway will also feature the FIFA “100 Days Until Kickoff” activation, bringing fans closer to the energy of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Los Angeles proudly serving as one of its host cities.Fiesta Broadway 2026 is presented with the support of Councilmember Ysabel Jurado (CD14) and Councilmember Curren D. Price Jr. (CD9), with special support from Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. In coordination with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the event is designed to provide a safe, welcoming, and well-organized environment for all attendees.The festival is further amplified by the support of key media partners, including Univision, Entravision, SBS Radio, and Audacy, along with El Clasificado Media Group, DTLA Weekly, Revista Binacional, Íconos Magazine, Triunfo Magazine, and Avisos Contigo, helping extend the reach of this iconic Los Angeles celebration.For more information, visit www.fiesta-broadway.com or follow @fiestabroadwayla on Instagram.

Fiesta Broadway 2026 | The Largest Cinco de Mayo Celebration in Los Angeles Returns

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