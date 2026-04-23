Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT), Bengaluru Opens Admissions for AY 2026-27

Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT) Bengaluru campus showcasing engineering excellence, modern infrastructure, and admissions open for AY 2026–27

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗗𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 (𝗗𝗕𝗜𝗧), 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗿𝘂, 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗱𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 - 𝟮𝟳.

With prestigious recognitions including 𝗡𝗔𝗔𝗖 ‘𝗔’ 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗕𝗔 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 for core engineering programs, DBIT continues to establish itself as a center of excellence in technical education. The institution has also achieved impressive rankings in national surveys, including Rank #62 in India and #8 in Bengaluru in the Times of India Engineering Survey 2025, along with strong recognition in other national ranking frameworks.

In-Demand Programs Across Engineering and Management

𝗗𝗕𝗜𝗧 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮 𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗱𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗲 (𝗕.𝗘.), 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗱𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗲 (𝗠𝗕𝗔), 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗼𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗹 (𝗣𝗵𝗗) 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀.

𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗱𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀:

● Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

● CSE (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

● CSE (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science)

● CSE (Internet of Things & Cyber Security with Blockchain)

● Information Science & Engineering (ISE)

● Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE)

● Electrical & Electronics Engineering (EEE)

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗚 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 (𝗠𝗕𝗔):

● Finance

● Marketing

● Human Resource

● Business Analytics.

Students can opt for core or dual specializations based on their interests

Additionally, ten teaching departments of DBIT also offer PhD programs affiliated with Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, Karnataka enabling scholars to engage in cutting-edge research across engineering and applied sciences.

𝗔 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗰𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲

𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗰 𝗘𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟭, 𝗗𝗕𝗜𝗧 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗮 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗰𝘆 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟱 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀. 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗮 𝟯𝟲-𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗿𝘂 - 𝗠𝘆𝘀𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱, 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗿𝘂, 𝗗𝗕𝗜𝗧 𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆-𝗳𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘂𝗺, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮’𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹.

DBIT’s programs are backed by prestigious accreditations:

● NAAC ‘A’ Grade accreditation

● NBA accreditation for all eligible programs

● Autonomous status from VTU since the academic year 2024-25

Over 15K+ alumni from DBIT have gone on to careers in top global companies, academia, and entrepreneurship.

𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗗𝗕𝗜𝗧

● 𝟮𝟱+ 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲

● 𝟮𝟬𝟬+ 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗿𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀

● 𝟭𝟬𝟬% 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗽𝗿𝗲-𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴

● 𝗖𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

● 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵-𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗪𝗶-𝗙𝗶 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆

● 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀

● 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗻𝘀, 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀, 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘀

● 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆-𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘂𝗺

𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 & 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

DBIT’s Training and Placement Cell works with over 200 companies and provides intensive industry-aligned training to students. Pre-placement programs focus on communication, aptitude, logical reasoning, and technical skills, ensuring that students are job-ready.

Key placement highlights include:

● Highest package: ₹30 LPA

● Average package: ₹5.5 LPA

● 200+ recruiters including IBM, Infosys, Juspay, Schneider Electric, HP, TCS, and Accenture

Students also receive advanced skill training programs such as Capgemini-sponsored Java Enterprise Edition certification and specialized technical training modules to enhance employability.

𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 & 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽

Research and innovation are central to DBIT’s academic vision. The R&D Department, Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC), and Institute Innovation Council (IIC) support ideation, prototyping, and startup incubation. Many student-led projects receive institutional funding and mentorship to grow into full-fledged ventures.Faculty and students are encouraged to publish their findings in reputed journals and file patents, with expert support provided throughout the process.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗙𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀:

● Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning

● Generative AI

● Cyber Security & Blockchain

● Green Energy & Sustainable Engineering

● Robotics, IoT & Applications

● Image Processing

● Data Science & High-Performance Computing

● Large Language Models

More significantly, DBIT has set specialised focus on advanced technologies with respect to A.I. with support of dedicated faculty, industry collaboration, widespread participation in related events/initiatives and self-sponsored centres of excellence in identified area of applied AI.

Vibrant Campus Life

Student life at DBIT goes beyond academics. The campus is home to numerous clubs and societies, hosting cultural fests, hackathons, sports meets, and socially relevant projects throughout the year.

𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

● 𝗢𝗻-𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀 𝗵𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀

● 𝗔 𝗺𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶-𝗰𝘂𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘁

● 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 & 𝗲-𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀

● 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

● 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁

● 𝟮𝟰/𝟳 𝗪𝗶-𝗙𝗶 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆

● 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿𝘀

With a commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic student development, Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT) continues to be a top destination for engineering and management aspirants in India.

𝗔𝗱𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗬 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 - 𝟮𝟳

Admissions are made based on the performance of students in the following entrance examinations:

For undergraduate engineering programs, candidates can apply through KCET (Government Quota, College Code: E102), scheduled on April 23–24, 2026, or through COMEDK (Private Quota, College Code: E041), to be held on May 9, 2026.

For MBA admissions, candidates can apply through PGCET (Government Quota, College Code: B163), scheduled on May 23–24, 2026.

𝙀𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙗𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮:

● Minimum 45% aggregate in 10+2 (PCM/B) for General category

● 40% aggregate in 10+2 (PCM/B) for SC/ST/OBC candidates (Karnataka students)

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗼 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝘁-𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀, 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁-𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗡𝗦𝗣, 𝗦𝗦𝗣, 𝗔𝗿𝗶𝘃𝘂 𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲 & 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀.

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝘆

Prospective students can apply through the official admission channels using the following details:

Admissions Helpline:

+91-8880-716-716

+91-9900-361-100

Email: admissions@dbit.co.in

Website: www.dbit.edu.in

𝗠𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽

“𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝘂𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗹𝘆 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘂𝗺 𝘁𝗼 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲 𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗔𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲, 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻,” 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗗𝗿. 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗯𝗵𝘂𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗕 𝗦, 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗕𝗜𝗧. “𝗪𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗕𝗜𝗧 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹-𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲.”

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