Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market Expanding With $57.35 Billion at 14.8% CAGR by 2030

Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market Report 2026_Segment Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market Drivers & Restraints 2026_Driver Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market Report 2026_Regions

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market to Surpass $57 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Smart Technology market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,658 billion by 2030, with Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the smart life sciences manufacturing market in 2030, valued at $20 billion. The market is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong presence of advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, increasing investments in smart manufacturing technologies and automation, rising demand for biologics and personalized medicines, growing adoption of digital solutions such as AI and IoT in production processes, and supportive regulatory frameworks and funding initiatives across countries such as the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the smart life sciences manufacturing market in 2030, valued at $18 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the strong presence of advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, increasing adoption of smart and automated production technologies, rising investments in research and development for life sciences, and the country’s leading role in innovation and large-scale commercialization of biologics and precision medicine.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market In 2030?

The smart life sciences manufacturing market is segmented by component into solutions and services. The solutions market will be the largest segment of the smart life sciences manufacturing market, segmented by component, accounting for 67% or $39 billion of the total in 2030. The solutions market will be supported by its widespread adoption of advanced digital platforms, increasing demand for automation and data-driven manufacturing, growing integration of artificial intelligence and IoT technologies, rising need for operational efficiency and regulatory compliance, expanding investments in smart manufacturing infrastructure, and strong focus on enhancing productivity and scalability across life sciences production facilities.

The smart life sciences manufacturing market is segmented by technology into internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, big data, and other technologies. The internet of things (IoT) market will be the largest segment of the smart life sciences manufacturing market, segmented by technology, accounting for 35% or $20 billion of the total in 2030. The internet of things (IoT) market will be supported by its ability to enable real-time monitoring and connected manufacturing systems, increasing adoption of smart sensors and devices across production facilities, rising demand for data-driven decision-making and process optimization, expanding integration with advanced analytics and automation technologies, growing investments in digital infrastructure by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and strong focus on enhancing operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

The smart life sciences manufacturing market is segmented by application into pharma, bio-pharma, medical devices, and other applications. The pharma market will be the largest segment of the smart life sciences manufacturing market, segmented by application, accounting for 42% or $24 billion of the total in 2030. The pharma market will be supported by the increasing adoption of automation and digital manufacturing technologies, rising demand for advanced drug production, growing investments in biopharmaceutical R&D, expanding need for precision and quality control in manufacturing processes, integration of artificial intelligence and IoT solutions, and strong regulatory emphasis on efficient and scalable production systems.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the smart life sciences manufacturing market leading up to 2030 is 15%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the smart life sciences manufacturing market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape production efficiency, digital transformation, automation capabilities, and operational excellence across global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturing ecosystems.

Rapid Adoption Of Industry 4.0 And Pharma 4.0 Technologies – The rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 and Pharma 4.0 technologies will be a major growth driver for the smart life sciences manufacturing market by 2030. These advanced technologies facilitate predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and process optimization, significantly enhancing production efficiency and product quality. The transition toward Pharma 4.0 frameworks is accelerating digital transformation across pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing operations. Consequently, this technological shift is strongly supporting market expansion. As a result, the rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 and Pharma 4.0 technologies is expected to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Demand For Automation And Operational Efficiency – The increasing demand for automation and operational efficiency will significantly drive the smart life sciences manufacturing market by 2030. Organizations are leveraging automation to reduce human error, minimize downtime, and improve productivity while ensuring strict regulatory compliance. This is particularly critical in biologics and complex drug manufacturing, where precision is essential. As efficiency becomes a key competitive factor, automation-driven manufacturing is gaining strong momentum. As a result, the increasing demand for automation and operational efficiency is projected to contribute around 2.6% annual growth in the market.

Growing Digitalization Across Life Sciences Value Chain - The growing digitalization across the life sciences value chain will serve as a key growth catalyst for the smart life sciences manufacturing market by 2030. Digital platforms enable seamless integration of data across clinical, R&D, and production stages, enhancing decision-making and reducing time-to-market. This shift supports scalable and flexible manufacturing models, particularly in personalized medicine and biologics. As a result, digital manufacturing ecosystems are becoming increasingly critical for industry growth. Therefore, the growing digitalization across the life sciences value chain is anticipated to support approximately 2.4% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solutions market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $29 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the increasing adoption of digital manufacturing platforms, rising demand for automation and data-driven decision-making, growing integration of artificial intelligence and IoT technologies, expanding need for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, and strong investments in smart factory infrastructure across pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. This growth reflects the accelerating shift toward Pharma 4.0 practices, enhanced operational efficiency, and the continuous push for innovation and quality improvement, fuelling transformative growth within the broader smart life sciences manufacturing market.

The solutions market is projected to grow by $19 billion, and the services market by $10 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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