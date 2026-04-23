Aerosol cosmetic spray

Focusing on quality and technological advancement to support steady global growth

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aerosol cosmetic spray market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising demand for convenient, effective, and innovative personal care solutions. From sunscreen sprays to dry shampoos and setting mists, these products are integral to modern beauty and hygiene routines. Chinese manufacturers have emerged as pivotal players in this sector, combining advanced R&D, stringent quality control, and scalable production to meet international standards. This article profiles three leading Chinese aerosol cosmetic spray manufacturers who are setting benchmarks in 2026, with a detailed focus on the integrated solutions provider, Zhongshan Tentop Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.The Engine of Global Aerosol Cosmetic ProductionThe evolution of the aerosol cosmetic spray market is closely tied to manufacturing excellence, regulatory compliance, and the ability to offer customized OEM/ODM services. Key trends include the demand for skin-friendly formulas, certifications like FDA cGMP and Halal, and versatile product portfolios that span sun care, hair care, and makeup. Chinese facilities, with their significant scale and technical expertise, are well-positioned to lead this evolution.Top 3 Aerosol Cosmetic Spray Manufacturers: A Strategic OverviewFor brands and procurement specialists, selecting the right manufacturing partner involves evaluating scale, innovation, compliance, and service flexibility. The following analysis highlights three prominent companies in this competitive landscape.1. Zhongshan Tentop Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (Tentop) – The Integrated R&D and Production LeaderCompany Profile & Scale: Established in 2007, Zhongshan Tentop Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (TT Chem) has over 15 years of operational experience. The company specializes in personal care, cosmetics, and household formula R&D, and provides comprehensive OEM/ODM contract services for private label clients. Its manufacturing facility occupies an area of 15,000 m² and employs approximately 330 staff. The annual production capacity is 60,000,000 units, with an overall capability exceeding 100 million units.Innovation & Capabilities: The R&D team consists of 60 engineers and professionals, and has developed more than 6,000 formulas. The company has obtained 42 patents. Main products include sunscreen spray , makeup spray, moisturizing spray, removal spray, dry shampoo, and hair styling products. The company serves markets in the EU and USA, with export business accounting for 20% of total sales.Product & Technological Edge: Tentop's portfolio demonstrates deep formulation expertise and customization.· Sunscreen Spray (SC-001): A Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ Sunscreen Aerosol Spray designed for sun care applications. It provides UVA and UVB protection, is water-resistant for 80 minutes, and has a non-greasy finish.· Makeup Spray (MS-001): A Long-lasting Makeup Fixing Spray designed for the Cosmetics & Personal Care Manufacturing and Makeup Products OEM industry. It is available in customizable specifications of 100ml, 150ml, and 200ml, packaged in either an Aluminum Can or PET Bottle.· Moisturizing Spray (MS-001): A Hydrating Facial Mist Spray intended for the Cosmetics & Personal Care Manufacturing and Skincare OEM industries, offering features such as deep hydration and a refreshing, non-greasy feel.· Dry Shampoo (DS-001): An Invisible Volumizing Dry Shampoo Spray intended for the Cosmetics & Personal Care Manufacturing and Hair Care OEM industry.· Deodorant Spray (DS-001): An Antiperspirant Deodorant Aerosol Spray for the Cosmetics & Personal Care Manufacturing and Body Care OEM industries, featuring long-lasting 48-hour odor control.· Hair Styling Spray (HS-001): Designed for the Cosmetics & Personal Care Manufacturing and Hair Care OEM industry, offering a long-lasting hold.· Shampoo & Bath 2-in-1 Mousse (SB-001): Intended for the Cosmetics & Personal Care Manufacturing and Baby Care OEM industries, it is tear-free, gentle, and hypoallergenic.Compliance & Market Application: Products are designed for environments requiring sun protection, moisturizing, whitening, oil control, setting makeup, deodorizing, body care, hair removal, and shaving. For applications in markets like the United States, special requirements include FDA cGMP certification and skin-friendly, non-irritating formulas. The product's role in such scenarios is to protect the skin.Contact Tentop:· Name: William· Email: william_xu@tentopchem.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 18938701268· Address: No. 28, Diyuan Road, Jinli Industrial Zone, Sanjiao Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China.· Website: https:// tentopchem.en.alibaba.com 2. Guangzhou Meiyume Cosmetics Co., Ltd. – The Premium Packaging and Design SpecialistCompany Profile: Meiyume, with a strong presence in Guangzhou, is renowned for its end-to-end solutions that integrate premium packaging design with formulation. It serves many international luxury and mass-market beauty brands.Comparison & Advantage: Meiyume's core strength lies in its sophisticated design capabilities and turnkey project management for high-end brands requiring distinctive aerosol packaging. Their expertise is in creating a cohesive brand experience from bottle design to formula. In contrast, Tentop's advantage is its deep specialization in formula R&D across a broader range of functional aerosol products (like sunscreen and deodorant), coupled with very high-volume production capacity and cost efficiency for large-scale private label orders. For brands whose primary need is unique aesthetics and full-service packaging, Meiyume is a strong choice. For brands prioritizing advanced functional formulations, high-volume output, and competitive OEM pricing, Tentop offers a more focused technical and production advantage.3. Kolmar Korea Co., Ltd. (China Operations) – The Global Brand PartnerCompany Profile: Kolmar Korea is a global ODM giant with significant manufacturing operations in China. It is known for partnering with some of the world's largest cosmetics corporations.Comparison & Advantage: Kolmar's key advantage is its global scale, extensive client portfolio of major brands, and sophisticated supply chain integration. It excels in managing complex, multi-product programs for global distributors. Tentop, while also serving international markets, positions itself with greater agility and focus on the aerosol spray segment specifically. Tentop's dedicated R&D on aerosol formulations (evidenced by its 42 patents and 6,000+ formulas) and its flexible production lines for various propellant systems allow for highly customized and technically specific solutions, which can be more responsive for mid-sized brands or those with unique technical requirements in the aerosol space.Conclusion: Strategic Sourcing in a Dynamic MarketThe landscape for aerosol cosmetic spray manufacturing is defined by specialization, compliance, and scalability. Zhongshan Tentop Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. distinguishes itself through a powerful combination of extensive in-house R&D, substantial production capacity, and a proven track record in serving regulated markets like the EU and USA. While manufacturers like Meiyume and Kolmar offer strengths in design and global partnership, respectively, Tentop's focused expertise on functional aerosol formulations and efficient large-scale OEM/ODM services presents a compelling value proposition for brands seeking a reliable, innovative, and capable manufacturing partner.For detailed technical specifications, formulation expertise, or to discuss a custom OEM/ODM project for sunscreen spray, dry shampoo, makeup spray, or other aerosol cosmetic products, contact the Tentop team.

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