Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market Competitive Structure and Company Presence

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics And Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics And Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical companies, specialty nutrition providers, and diagnostic testing firms. Companies are focusing on advanced pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies (PERT), improved formulation technologies, patient-centric dosing solutions, and the development of non-invasive and accurate diagnostic tools to strengthen market presence and enhance treatment outcomes. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, product efficacy, expanding clinical indications, and integration of digital health and diagnostic capabilities remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, innovation in treatment and diagnostics, and strategic collaborations within the evolving gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders market.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market?

•According to our research, AbbVie Inc. (Creon) led global sales in 2024 with a 24% market share. The company’s therapeutics division, which is directly involved in the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) market, offers pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies that support effective digestion and nutrient absorption, addressing conditions associated with pancreatic disorders and ensuring compliance with clinical treatment standards.

How Concentrated Is The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market?

•The market is highly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 59% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects strong brand dominance, established therapeutic efficacy, and high entry barriers associated with enzyme replacement formulations and diagnostic accuracy requirements. Leading companies such as AbbVie Inc. (Creon), Nestlé Health Science SA (Zenpep), Abbott Laboratories, Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG, DiaSorin S.p.A., Organon Group of Companies (COTAZYM), Vivus Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genova Diagnostics, and Alcresta Therapeutics Inc. maintain a competitive advantage through well-established product portfolios, robust clinical validation, extensive distribution networks, and strong physician trust. At the same time, the limited presence of smaller players indicates lower fragmentation, with competition primarily driven by innovation in formulation efficiency, diagnostic precision, and patient-centric treatment approaches. As demand for effective EPI management continues to rise, strategic collaborations, product enhancements, and geographic expansion are expected to reinforce the dominance of key market participants further.

•Leading companies include:

oAbbVie Inc. (Creon) (24%)

oNestlé Health Science S.A. (Zenpep) (15%)

oAbbott Laboratories (14%)

oNordmark Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG (2%)

oDiaSorin S.p.A. (1%)

oOrganon Group of Companies (COTAZYM) (1%)

oVivus Inc. (1%)

oQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (1%)

oGenova Diagnostics (0.3%)

oAlcresta Therapeutics Inc. (0.3%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (now Entero Therapeutics), Codexis, Inc., BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG, AbbVie, Inc., Digestive Care, Inc., Nestlé Health Science, Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, Janssen Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson), Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG, Abbott Laboratories are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Genetic Pharma, AbbVie Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Digestive Care, Inc., EagleBio, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd., Nestlé Health Science, Janssen Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson), and Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Adalvo Limited, Nestlé Health Science, Nordmark Arzneimittel/Nordmark Group, ScheBo Biotech AG, Alfasigma S.p.A., Siemens Healthineers are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Nestlé Health Science, AbbVie Inc., Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG, Viatris Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•South America: AbbVie Inc., Viatris Inc. (Brazil), Digestive Care Inc., Nordmark Pharma GmbH are leading companies in this region.

•Middle East: Nestlé Health Science, Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG, Digestive Care Inc., and Alcresta Therapeutics are leading companies in this region.

•Africa: Nestlé Health Science, AbbVie Inc., Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Expanding patient cost-sharing relief programs is transforming the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market by improving treatment adherence, reducing financial burden, and ensuring consistent access to long-term pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT).

•Example: In February 2026, Vivus launched a copay assistance program for PANCREAZE, offering eligible commercially insured patients up to $2,000 per fill and $3,500 annually, with prescriptions available at as little as $0.

•Its patient-centric affordability approach, enhanced reimbursement support, and focus on reducing out-of-pocket costs improve medication compliance, support better clinical outcomes, and strengthen long-term market adoption of EPI therapies.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Next-Generation PERT Formulations For Enhanced Intestinal Delivery And Patient Compliance

•Accelerating Non-Porcine Enzyme Innovation Through Strategic Collaborations And Lipase Therapy Development

•Enhancing Diagnostic Precision Through Biomarker-Based Testing And Molecular Technologies

•Driving Digital Transformation In EPI Diagnostics Through Automation And Cloud-Enabled Laboratory Systems



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