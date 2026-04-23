Rolland Solutions Names Vahid Khaki President & COO as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

Vahid Khaki - President and COO

Founded in 1905, Rolland Solutions names Vahid Khaki President & COO, positioning the company for continued growth in integrated security solutions.

Vahid has a style that fits Rolland's legacy perfectly. We believe he will drive success beyond expectations.” — Rick Rolland

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolland Solutions , a leading provider of integrated security solutions , announces the promotion of Vahid Khaki to President and Chief Operating Officer.Khaki, who has been with Rolland Solutions since 2021, brings nearly five years of experience within the organization, having advanced through multiple roles including Supply Chain Director, and most recently Chief Operating Officer in 2022. His career reflects a deep, hands-on understanding of the business—from field operations to strategic leadership—making him uniquely positioned to guide the company into its next phase of growth.During his tenure, Khaki has been instrumental in strengthening operational performance, enhancing service delivery, and helping scale Rolland Solutions’ capabilities across its national footprint. His leadership has played a key role in modernizing processes, improving customer response systems, and aligning teams around a shared commitment to innovation and excellence."Vahid has a style that fits Rolland's legacy perfectly. He listens to people, then blends in his analytical skills to determine the direction needed. He is a classic developer of talent and process to support that talent and has shown the ability to improve company overall performance. We believe he will drive success beyond expectations,” said Rick Rolland, Owner and grandson of the founder.In his expanded role as President and COO, Khaki will lead strategy and operations, driving growth in integrated electronic security—video, alarms, and access control—while aligning the organization to scale across key markets.“Our strength comes from our people, culture, and disciplined execution. Built on strong values, accountability, and teamwork, we empower our team with clear direction and processes to drive consistent results and continuous improvement, enabling us to build on that foundation as we grow and deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers,” said Khaki.Founded in 1905, Rolland Solutions continues to expand its offerings across safes and vaults, access control, intrusion detection, and video surveillance, serving businesses across the United States and Mexico with a commitment to reliability and long-term partnership.About Rolland SolutionsRolland Solutions is a family-owned security company founded in 1905, providing comprehensive solutions including safes and vaults, access control, intrusion detection, and video surveillance. With a nationwide network and a reputation built on trust, Rolland Solutions, based in Dallas, Texas, helps businesses protect what matters most.

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