Zonveer Launches DX1 Electric Mini Dirt Bike with 3000W Mid-Drive and 40 MPH Top Speed

Zonveer DX1 Electric Mini Dirt Bike

The new Zonveer DX1 delivers 3000W peak power, 278 Nm torque, a 40 MPH top speed, and up to 40 miles of range in a 92.5 lb package.

3000W of peak power, 278 Nm of torque, and a 40 MPH top speed in a 92.5-pound package. It is backyard fun that scales up to real trails.” — Zonveer Bikes Spokesperson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zonveer Bikes today launched the Zonveer DX1 Electric Mini Dirt Bike , a compact off-road machine engineered for thrill-seekers who want pro-style dirt performance without the noise, emissions, or bulk of a gas bike. Priced at $1,299, the DX1 is available now at zonveerbikes.com.Built around 14-inch front and 12-inch rear off-road tires and a lightweight Chromoly steel frame, the DX1 pairs a 3000W peak mid-drive motor (1500W sustained) with a two-stage reduction system that delivers 278 Nm of torque and a 40 MPH top speed. Acceleration from 0 to 20 MPH takes seconds, and the bike climbs grades up to 30 degrees.Power comes from a 48V 20.8Ah (1000Wh) battery rated for 30 to 40 miles of range in throttle mode. The included 54.6V/3A fast charger minimizes downtime between rides, and regenerative braking recaptures energy on every descent — extending range on long sessions.Suspension and stopping power come from a hydraulic front fork and rear shock absorber with approximately 6 inches of travel, paired with heavy-duty dual hydraulic brakes. A bright LED display shows speed, battery level, and ride mode at a glance. The DX1 also includes 3-speed assist plus throttle control for safe rider progression, a magnetic emergency switch and safety start system, and an IPX6 water-resistance rating for all-weather riding."The DX1 is for people who want the feel of a pro dirt bike without the headaches — no noise complaints, no exhaust, no maintenance marathons," said a Zonveer Bikes spokesperson. "3000W of peak power, 278 Nm of torque, and a 40 MPH top speed in a 92.5-pound package. It is backyard fun that scales up to real trails."At 92.5 lbs (42 kg), the DX1 is light enough to load into a truck or van but supports riders up to 150–200 lbs. Each bike ships with the DX1, user manual, charger, fender, tool kit, pedals, front wheel, headlights, and two keys.About Zonveer BikesZonveer Bikes designs compact electric dirt bikes engineered for rider progression — from backyard fun to serious trail riding. Built on Chromoly steel frames with mid-drive motors, hydraulic brakes, and regenerative braking, Zonveer bikes aim to deliver the feel of a gas-powered dirt bike with the convenience of electric. Learn more at https://zonveerbikes.com ###Media ContactZonveer BikesEmail: support@zonveerbikes.com Website: https://zonveerbikes.com

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