DYU Launches CampX Electric Folding Wagon with 350 kg Load and 4-Way Fold

DYU CampX Electric Wagon

DYU's new foldable electric wagon hauls up to 350 kg, switches between rideable and tow-assist modes, and folds to carry-on size in seconds.

An electric wagon that carries 350 kg and folds into a trunk changes the equation. It turns any vehicle into a hauler.” — DYU Bikes Spokesperson

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DYU Bikes , the European-based electric mobility brand, today introduced the DYU CampX Electric Folding Wagon , a foldable electric hauler engineered to move heavy loads across any terrain and collapse down to carry-on size in seconds. Priced at $1,199, the CampX is now shipping from DYU's EU warehouse with 3–7 business day delivery.Built for outdoor hauling and daily logistics, the CampX pairs a 1200W dual-drive rear motor with a 350 kg (772 lbs) load capacity and a 183L cargo bed. Two operating modes — Rideable Mode, which lets users hop on and cruise at up to 12 km/h (7.5 mph), and Tow Assist Mode for hands-free powered towing — make the same wagon useful for campers hauling gear, photographers moving equipment, event crews, warehouse operators, and families running weekend errands.Powering the CampX is a high-torque dual-motor system with a low-speed brushless hub design, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that shifts automatically for smooth power delivery on gravel, grass, sand, and steep inclines. A 36V 8Ah detachable LiFePO4 battery — chosen for its safer chemistry and long service life — charges in approximately three hours and is rated for over 2,000 charge cycles. Battery health is managed by a 9-layer BMS (Battery Management System).Safety and control come from a triple brake system that combines mechanical disc brakes, electronic brakes, and regenerative braking, giving the CampX confident stopping power even fully loaded on a downhill. 10-inch no-flat puncture-proof all-terrain tires grip rough ground, and fully Ackermann mechanical steering delivers precise, labor-saving turns. A 1.5-inch digital display shows real-time speed, battery level, and mode at a glance.The CampX's signature feature is its patented 4-way converging fold, which collapses the wagon from an unfolded footprint of 120 × 59 × 58 cm down to just 48 × 29 × 75 cm — small enough to fit in most car trunks, closets, or the corner of a garage. Setup and teardown take about five seconds and require no tools."With CampX, we wanted to solve a real, daily problem — people keep trucks around because they occasionally need to haul something heavy, then drive those trucks the rest of the time," said a DYU Bikes spokesperson. "An electric wagon that carries 350 kg and folds into a trunk changes that equation. It turns any vehicle into a hauler and any campsite, worksite, or event load-in into a one-person job."Each CampX ships with the wagon, a 36V 8Ah LiFePO4 battery and charger, a handlebar, a seat cushion, a tool kit, a user manual, and a quick start guide. DYU backs the CampX with a 30-day risk-free trial and a 12–24 month warranty.About DYU BikesDYU Bikes is a European-based electric mobility brand specializing in e-bikes and electric utility vehicles engineered for everyday use. With a 14-model e-bike lineup ranging from lightweight folders to fat-tire all-terrain machines, DYU ships to customers across the EU, UK, and US from local warehouses, offers a 30-day risk-free trial, and backs its products with a 12–24 month warranty. Learn more at https://dyubikes.com ###Media ContactDYU Bikes — Customer Support & CooperationEmail: support@dyubikes.com Netherlands Office: Shannonweg 40, 3197 LG Botlek Rotterdam, NetherlandsUK Office: 62 Seawall Road, Cardiff, CF24 5TH, United KingdomWebsite: https://dyubikes.com

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