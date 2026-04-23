For 25 Lakh NEET Takers in India, the Real Stress Begins After the Exam

Neet2Seat helps MBBS aspirants find the right medical college

New AI-powered platform analyses thousands of cutoff records across 500+ medical colleges to help students navigate India’s most complex counselling process

Every student who clears NEET deserves a fair shot at the right college, not just those whose families can afford a counsellor. The allotment data is public. We just made it usable.” — Ashok Hegde, Founder

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 3, around 25 lakh students are expected to take NEET UG 2026, India’s largest entrance exam. But passing the exam is only half the battle. After the results, every student faces a tougher challenge: finding and securing a medical seat.To do that, they must go through a complex counselling process that stretches from June to October. The process runs across two parallel systems: state-level counselling conducted by each state, and central counselling for the All India Quota managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).Each system spans three to five rounds of counselling, producing allotment lists that run to hundreds of dense PDF pages. Every state has scores of category codes for reservations. Students applying under both state and central counselling are overwhelmed trying to process a humungous amount of data and juggle multiple deadlines.“After months, often years, of exam preparation, students and families find themselves lost in the counselling process with no clear direction,” said Ashok Hegde, founder of NEET2Seat , a startup that is using official data and AI to make it easier for students to navigate this complex process. “A student who scores 450 or 550 marks has no easy way to know which colleges are within grasp, which college to pick for the preference list, or whether waiting for a later round is worth the risk. The data is all there in government PDFs, but students struggle to make sense of it on their own.”The cutoffs pendulumNEET2Seat analysed three years of allotment records across 500+ medical colleges. The finding: at nearly one in four All India Quota colleges, cutoff ranks shift by more than 25% from one year to the next. Students who rely on last year’s cutoffs are basing decisions on data that may not hold true for the current year.Coaching centres and private counsellors charge ₹15,000 to ₹1,00,000 for “seat guidance” packages, often working off the same publicly available PDFs, compiled manually.NEET2Seat (neet2seat.com) is a freemium AI-powered alternative. The platform uses AI to analyse historical allotment patterns across 500+ medical colleges and generate personalised college predictions, category-wise guidance, and round-by-round counselling strategy. It currently covers Maharashtra, Karnataka, and the All India Quota, with more states to follow.What students and parents get1. AI-powered Rank Predictor — convert marks to an expected rank using historical marks-vs-rank curves and 2026 test difficulty level rated by AI2. College Predictor — enter a NEET score and category to see realistic college options with historical cutoff ranges3. Cutoff Analyzer — check and compare 3-year official cutoff data of over 500 colleges4. College Explorer — browse and compare 500+ medical colleges with detailed profiles, infrastructure data, and historical cutoff trends5. AI-powered Choice Filler — build and reorder a choice list for counselling preference submissions6. AI-powered Round Counsellor — get round-by-round advice (freeze, float or slide) based on current allotment status7. Counselling guides — state-specific and category-wise guidance to help students from open and reserved categories understand their options and make informed choices“Every student who clears NEET deserves a fair shot at the right college, not just those whose families can afford a counsellor,” Mr Hegde said. “The allotment data is public. We just made it usable.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.