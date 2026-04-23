MedAesthetics Unveils New Whitfords Clinic with Exclusive VIP Launch Event in Hillarys

MedAesthetics Whitfords Clinic Event MedAesthetics Whitfords Event Giftbags Whitfords Event

More than 80 guests gathered in Hillarys on the 28th of March, for an exclusive VIP launch as MedAesthetics unveiled its newest clinic at Whitfords City.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than just an expansion, the opening introduces a more elevated and personalised approach to cosmetic and skin treatments across Perth’s northern coastal suburbs.The evening brought together clients, new guests, and industry professionals for an immersive in-clinic experience designed to go beyond traditional consultations. Rather than simply showcasing treatments, the focus was on helping guests understand what modern aesthetic medicine can achieve when guided by clinical expertise.Guests experienced the space as it is intended to be used, through conversation, education, and personalised insight. Live demonstrations and one-on-one consultations created an environment where guests could ask questions, explore options, and gain clarity around what is right for them.A key highlight of the evening was the live demonstration of Emsculpt Neo , a non-invasive body contouring technology designed to support both muscle building and fat reduction. As one of the most advanced technologies currently available, it reflects a broader shift towards results-driven treatments without the need for invasive procedures or extended downtime.The event also reinforced the importance of treatment planning. Meaningful results are not achieved through a single treatment, but through a considered, personalised approach based on individual goals, skin health, and clinical suitability.“This launch was about creating an experience where people could genuinely connect with the team, the space and understand how various treatments are carried out,” said Kimiya, Dermal Therapist & Clinic Manager. “We wanted guests to feel comfortable asking questions, explore their options, and understand what’s possible through a personalised approach.”The Whitfords clinic strengthens MedAesthetics ’ presence in the northern corridor, complementing its established Duncraig location and broader Perth network. With over 15 years of clinical experience, the expansion reflects growing demand while maintaining a strong focus on quality of care.Led by Dr Ehsan Jadoon, the clinic operates under medical oversight, with an emphasis on evidence-based practice, patient safety, and tailored treatment pathways.“Our goal has always been to provide treatments that are appropriate for each individual, supported by clinical expertise and delivered in a professional environment,” said DrJadoon. “Taking the time to assess, educate, and guide each client is what underpins long-term outcomes.”The Whitfords clinic offers a comprehensive range of services including skin rejuvenation, medical-grade laser treatments, and non-invasive body contouring technologies. Every treatment begins with a consultation to ensure suitability and alignment with individual goals.Across its clinics, MedAesthetics delivers a broad suite of cosmetic and skin services, including treatments for skin rejuvenation, pigmentation, acne, vascular concerns, texture, and overall skin health, alongside advanced technologies for body contouring and skin support.In addition to in-clinic treatments, clients have access to a curated selection of clinical-grade skincare, including O Cosmedics, Medik8, UltraceuticalsMD, and Theory of Skin, designed to support long-term results and ongoing skin health.The opening of the Whitfords City clinic reflects a broader evolution within the aesthetic industry, towards more informed clients, personalised treatment planning, and a stronger integration of medical expertise with advanced technology.With continued demand across Perth’s northern suburbs, MedAesthetics is also preparing to open an additional clinic in Butler in the near future.

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