CEREVITY Publishes Wired to Burn: Clinical Guide Argues High-Achiever Burnout Is Routinely Misdiagnosed as Illness

New book from CEREVITY Co-Founder Martha Fernandez, LCSW introduces frameworks including Drive-Reward Loop, Therapy Gap, and a four-domain Burnout Audit.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEREVITY Health, Inc., the nationwide telehealth therapy network for high-achieving professionals, today announced the publication of Wired to Burn: A Therapist’s Guide for High Achievers Running on Fumes by Co-Founder Martha Fernandez, LCSW. Released April 3, 2026 on Amazon, the 173-page book advances a clinical argument that reframes executive burnout: high-achieving professionals rarely present to therapists. They present to cardiologists with chest pain, gastroenterologists with IBS symptoms, and rheumatologists with elevated inflammatory markers. The medical system is built to look for disease, not for distress presenting as disease.“High achievers don’t walk into mental health clinics saying they’re burned out,” said Fernandez. “They walk into specialist offices with symptoms that look like disease. By the time someone finally asks what their life actually looks like, they’ve cycled through specialists for years, accumulating diagnoses that never quite fit.”Clinical Frameworks Introduced in the Book• The Drive-Reward Loop. A neurological feedback cycle in which achievement-driven dopamine release builds tolerance over time, requiring progressively higher-stakes performance to produce the same neurochemical reward. Fernandez draws an explicit parallel to addiction pathology.• The Therapy Gap. The structural mismatch between generalist therapist training and the clinical demands of high-performing professionals.• One Foot on the Gas, One Foot on the Brake. The high-comorbidity combination of ADHD with OCD or obsessive-compulsive personality disorder. The book cites research showing approximately 29 percent of entrepreneurs meet ADHD diagnostic criteria, compared to 5 percent of the general adult population, a six-to-one ratio.• The Burnout Audit. A four-domain assessment framework (physical, emotional, relational, professional) with a Yellow / Orange / Red severity spectrum, designed to bypass the performance filter that makes high achievers unreliable self-reporters on standard wellness surveys.• Identity Fusion vs. Expansion. A framework for why professional identity becomes a clinical risk factor when it crowds out every other dimension of selfhood.The book endorses Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, EMDR (recognized by the APA, WHO, and VA), and somatic processing as the modalities most effective for this population. All patient narratives are composites from Fernandez’s clinical practice with founders, surgeons, attorneys, and C-suite executives.Book DetailsWired to Burn: A Therapist’s Guide for High Achievers Running on Fumes by Martha Fernandez, LCSW. 173 pages. Published April 3, 2026. Available on Amazon Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Wired-Burn-Therapists-Achievers-Running-ebook/dp/B0G6VGNMG3 (ASIN: B0G6VGNMG3).About CEREVITYCEREVITY is a nationwide telehealth therapy network built specifically for high-achieving professionals: executives, founders, physicians, attorneys, and senior leaders historically underserved by generalist mental health care. CEREVITY’s network of independent licensed clinicians provides concierge-level virtual therapy across all 50 states, with 50-minute, 90-minute, and 3-hour session formats. Learn more at https://cerevity.com

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