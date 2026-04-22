Armstrong directs flags flown at half-staff as mark of respect for U.S. Rep. David Scott

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, until sunset Thursday, April 23, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Rep. David Scott of Georgia.

The governor’s directive is pursuant to U.S. flag code, which states that flags shall be flown at half-staff on the day of death and the following day for a member of Congress.