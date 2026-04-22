USAO-KS marks National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser of the District of Kansas champions National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), an initiative to raise awareness about the importance of providing crime victims with resources and support.

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