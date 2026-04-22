Pinal County Man Sentenced to 129 Months in Prison for Distributing Child Pornography

PHOENIX, Ariz. – A Pinal County man was sentenced last week in federal court for distribution of child pornography from 2016 to 2017. James Stacey Porter, 59, was sentenced April 13, 2026, by U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi to 129 months in prison. Porter previously pleaded guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography on Oct. 10, 2025.

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