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Ex-Employee Sentenced in Theft of $333,000 From Her Former Non-Profit Employer

Laura Lee Dudley, 45, of the District of Columbia, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 11 months in prison for her role in a years-long conspiracy to steal more than $393,340 from her nonprofit employer by making unauthorized personal purchases on the organization’s corporate credit card.

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Ex-Employee Sentenced in Theft of $333,000 From Her Former Non-Profit Employer

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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