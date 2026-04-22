Tacoma grocery store owner indicted for food stamp fraud scheme

Tacoma – The 64-year-old owner of a small Tacoma market was arraigned today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma for multiple counts of wire fraud and SNAP benefit fraud, announced First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

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