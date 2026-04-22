Brothers Sentenced for Leading Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Distribution Network Linked to Sinaloa Cartel

SAN DIEGO – Brothers Eduardo and Francisco Mendoza were sentenced in federal court to 15 years and 10 years in prison, respectively, for leading a fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution network supplied by the Sinaloa Cartel. Eduardo Mendoza was sentenced today; Francisco Mendoza was sentenced April 17.

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