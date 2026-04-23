Last day on the set of sinners. Actors : PoP Kulture and Michael B. Jordan On Set of Sinners Movie : Delroy Lindo, Miles Caton( guitar),Shelby Olivia and PoP Kulture Actor : PoP Kulture Director & Producer of Sinners the Movie : Ryan and Zinzi Coogler Sinners Movie Screening & Celebration N.Y.C - Cast meambers & Director - PoP Kulture, Harry Lennix , DelRoy Lindo, Ryan Coogler,Wendell Pierce Sinners Radio Hosted By PoP Kulture Bad Kids Klass

Movie Mixtape Radio, Malik Yusef, and The Bad Kids Present: Sinners Radio — A New Sonic Universe Hosted by Pop Kulture

That wasn’t where it started for us, but hearing those words in that moment was confirmation. Sometimes you don’t wait for the story to continue… you just keep it alive.” — PoPKulture

LOS ANGLES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movie Mixtape Radio (MMR), in partnership with Multi‑Grammy and Emmy Award winner Malik Yusef and The Bad Kids, proudly announces the release of Sinners Radio, an immersive audio experience hosted by PoP Kulture (government name Jeremiah Council)—an actor, artist, and filmmaker redefining how characters live beyond the screen.Released on the one‑year anniversary of the film Sinners, Sinners Radio is not a traditional mixtape. It is a curated broadcast—a layered transmission of music, commentary, character perspective, and lived experience that expands the film’s Southern Gothic world through sound.PoP Kulture appears in Sinners as Willie Earl, a character born from the film’s haunting Louisiana landscape. But his journey into the project began long before stepping on set.A Creative Origin Rooted in Music, Mythology, and PersistencePoP Kulture entered the Sinners universe not as an actor seeking a role, but as a musician with a mission. Beginning in 2022—while starring as civil rights leader Medgar Evers in the nationally touring stage play Justice on Trial—he developed a 1930s‑inspired blend of blues, swing, and gypsy jazz. After returning home to New Jersey during his grandmother’s cancer diagnosis, he relocated to Los Angeles and wrote an original screenplay inspired by the mythology of Robert Johnson and the sonic world he was building.By the time he moved to New Orleans in 2023, the vision was already in motion.So when Sinners began filming in Louisiana in 2024, PoP Kulture pursued a role with a specific goal: to get close enough to Academy Award-Winning composer Ludwig Göransson to share the music he had already crafted.What followed was an unconventional entry point into the film.On set, PoP Kulture seized a moment to pitch his music directly to director Ryan Coogler—a bold move that initially drew hesitation from Proximity Media co‑founder Zinzi Coogler before Ryan stepped in to keep the conversation going. “Naw he’s cool! He’s cool! He just wants to talk to me about the music!” Ryan said, later encouraging Pop to send material through assistant director Gio Paredes‑Utforskare.Though Göransson ultimately confirmed the film’s score was already locked, that moment became the pivot. Instead of stepping back, Pop Kulture leaned deeper into performance—shaping Wicked Willie Earl into a character who would extend far beyond the film itself.A Story Continued Beyond the ScreenDuring production, PoP Kulture and fellow cast member Ky’Druis Follins began developing a continuation of the story directly on set. What started as conversations between takes evolved into “Be Alright ”—a musical short film exploring the psychological and supernatural aftermath of a character who was never meant to survive.Be Alright is now one of 30 tracks available exclusively on Share.Stream, the distribution partner powering Movie Mixtape Radio’s releases.“At the Sinners screening in Clarksdale, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler told me and Ky’Druis to keep going and build it on our own—the same way they did with Fruitvale Station before everything scaled out,” said Pop Kulture. “That wasn’t where it started for us, but hearing those words in that moment was confirmation. Sometimes you don’t wait for the story to continue… you just keep it alive.”Sinners Radio: A Broadcast From the Edges of the StoryThere’s a certain kind of story that rarely gets told—not the one in the spotlight, but the one unfolding just outside of it. Sinners Radio, hosted by PoP Kulture, lives in that space.Working within a creative environment shaped by filmmakers such as Ryan Coogler, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Michael B. Jordan, Ruth Carter, and Delroy Lindo, PoP Kulture gained firsthand insight into high‑level storytelling driven by intention, detail, and cultural depth.Movie Mixtape Radio and its exclusive distribution partner Formless Inc.’s platform SHARE now allow fans to hear the world of Sinners from a completely different angle—through the voice of a character who refuses to disappear.Malik Yusef Expands His Blockchain‑Powered Creative VisionSinners Radio also marks Malik Yusef’s second project released through SHARE by Formless, INC. His first, Good M.U.S.I.C Sonic Sinema Episode: 4 Hymns, launched just one month ago and has already demonstrated the power of the direct‑to‑consumer model combined with consumer ownership of creative works.The project’s strong performance reinforced Yusef’s belief that blockchain‑enabled distribution is not only viable but transformative. He plans to integrate this technology into future releases—further aligning artists and fans through shared participation, transparent revenue models, and decentralized access. It will include merchandising opportunities from Sat-Morn.ABOUT SECTIONSAbout Movie Mixtape RadioMovie Mixtape Radio (MMR) is an entertainment platform that reimagines how audiences experience cinema by transforming films into immersive, music‑driven mixtape narratives. Positioned at the intersection of storytelling, sound design, and cultural commentary, MMR blends music, tributes, parodies, character‑driven narration, and cinematic world-building into a cohesive sonic universe. Each project is hosted by an actor featured in the film.About Bad Kids WorldwideBad Kids Worldwide is a U.S.–based, globally reaching creative collective and mentorship platform founded by Multi‑Grammy and Emmy Award–winning artist Malik Yusef. It incubates emerging talent across music, screenwriting, design, and live events through creative mentorship, industry education, and collaborative production opportunities.The platform provides access to industry insiders, hands-on project development, album and film‑adjacent collaborations, live events, networking experiences, and curated opportunities including sync‑placement pipelines. Its mission is to help artists build sustainable careers through community‑driven, unconventional approaches to modern entertainment.About Sat‑MornSat‑Morn is a licensing firm and digitally distributed comic store capturing the magic of 80s and 90s Saturday‑morning cartoons through high‑quality merchandise celebrating iconic characters and nostalgic storytelling.About Formless, INCFormless, INC is a Cambridge, MA–based company building payments and revenue‑sharing infrastructure powered by smart contracts. Its platform, SHARE, enables artists to sell directly to fans and share revenue with them—aligning incentives between creators and supporters through shared ownership. SHARE is the exclusive distribution partner for Movie Mixtape Radio.About PoP KulturePoP KultureCEO / Recording Artist / ProducerWebsite: https://www.iAmPoPKulture.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/PoPkulture/ Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/iamPoPkulture/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PoPkulturemusic/ Media ContactCeiba ChavezCEO, PR and Arts AgencyWebsite: www.Theprwarehouse.com

PoP Kulture - Be Alright (Official Video)

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