Chair hire announces move to Annandale to better service its Sydney clientele

chair rental Sydney

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chair Hire has confirmed the long speculated industry rumours that it has taken up premises in Annandale, Sydney. A specialist division for chairs, Chair Hire has grown to service all types of events, providing seating solutions for a growing list of clients.In a recent round table discussion talking all things culture, social and events in Sydney, led by industry veteran Mark Andrew, company operations manager Nigel Lemont had this to say “ Yes, the rumours are true. After a 12 month search for flexible warehouse space, with a decent height clearance and easy enough access for our trucks to be able to get in and out of the premises, we have finally settled on our new location in Annandale”.Asked about why Chair Hire chose the location, Nigel revealed the reason for the decision: “Annandale is a great location. With a majority of our clients being in the Sydney CBD, Eastern suburbs and North Sydney, the location allows us to service those customers at short notice, as well as offer competitive rates as travel time is reduced, saving on labour costs, fuel and tolls. Our previous location in South west Sydney saw travel times for crews in excess of over an hour, plus fuel and toll bills mounting. The new location allows us to be more coemptive as those raw costs have dropped significantly, and we can pass these savings on to our customers.Talk continued about when the new location would be servicing clients: “We have actually been operating from the new warehouse for the past few months. We have been slowly moving equipment and resources from the old location to the new, and running both concurrently until the new warehouse is fully set up. We have just moved the last of the items this week, and 100% of operations are now operating out of Annandale.Asked if there were any changes that the new premises would bring to the business, Nigel could disclose this : Yes, it’s been under wraps, but we have diversified our product offering. We have expanded our range of tables , lounge furniture, bar and stools . We have also partnered up with local company Sound and lighting hire ” to be able to offer our customers quality lighting hire and audio options for their event. We're excited to be able to provide our customers a more compressive offering, allowing them to essentially run their whole event with the one supplier.In a final statement, Nigel wanted to share this: “We would like to thank all our loyal customers, many whom have been a part of our journey for over the past 5 years for allowing us to continue to grow and for their ongoing support and business. We are keen to keep the momentum and can’t wait to service new clients and hope to build long term relationships”.About:Chair hire is a leading supplier of chair rental in Sydney, plus a range of other related event productsWebsite: https://chairhire.com.au Email: info@chairhire.com.auContact: Nigel Lemont

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