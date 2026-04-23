Pennsylvania Startup UNMIRI Turns 500-Page NGS Reports Into 2-Page Oncologist Decisions

UNMIRI demonstration: a 487-page NGS genomic report (left) transformed into a 2-page oncologist-ready summary with evidence-graded treatment recommendations, flagged contraindications, and matched clinical trials (right). Synthetic data shown for demonstr UNMIRI compresses 500-page NGS genomic reports into 2-page oncologist decisions. Applications open for the Q2 2026 pilot cohort with regional diagnostic labs.

Built by a software architect after caregiving for his grandmother through cancer treatment. UNMIRI opens applications for Q2 2026 pilots with regional labs.

The gap between what's in a modern cancer genomic report and what reaches the consult isn't a limit of the science. It's a limit of how the information is packaged.” — Umair Khan, Founder of UNMIRI

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNMIRI LLC, a Pennsylvania-based clinical decision support company, today announced its public launch and opened applications for a Q2 2026 cohort of retrospective design-partner pilots with regional diagnostic laboratories in the mid-Atlantic. The company's goal: close the interpretation gap between the 500-page next-generation sequencing (NGS) reports that labs produce today and the 2-page decision summaries oncologists can actually act on in a consult.

Modern precision oncology generates reports that combine hundreds of variant calls, evidence levels, and trial matches. Busy oncologists rarely have time to read them carefully. Clinical signals the lab already documented (contraindications, off-label matches, active trial opportunities) get missed in the consult. It isn't a limit of the science. It's a limit of how the information is packaged.

UNMIRI uses a GraphRAG architecture (graph-based retrieval-augmented generation) rather than vector search. Clinical reasoning happens inside a Neo4j knowledge graph, grounded in authoritative oncology sources: OncoKB, ClinVar, ClinicalTrials.gov, and openFDA drug labels. The final 2-page output is rendered by deterministic templates, not generated by a language model. A narrow language model handles only extraction edge cases and long-tail variant fallback, never clinical reasoning, and is clearly labeled wherever it appears. That boundary is what keeps generic large-language-model hallucinations out of the clinical path.

"I was the primary caregiver for my grandmother through most of 2024, taking her to oncology four or five days a week," said Umair Khan, Founder of UNMIRI. "What I saw in those clinics changed how I thought about genomic reporting. Modern oncology has made remarkable advances. The gap between what's in a report and what reaches the consult isn't a limit of the science. It's a limit of how the information is packaged, and UNMIRI was built to close that gap."

UNMIRI's architecture runs on three BAA-backed providers. Vercel handles compute and edge delivery. Amazon Web Services handles the primary PHI path: RDS Postgres for structured clinical data, encrypted S3 for documents, and Textract for PDF extraction, all under one AWS BAA. Anthropic's HIPAA-ready API tier handles the narrow LLM calls. Every service that touches PHI is pinned to a US region. The full security posture, including the subprocessor list and a data-flow summary, is published at unmiri.com/security.

UNMIRI is pre-revenue and bootstrapped. The company is recruiting two to three regional diagnostic laboratories in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware as retrospective design partners for its Q2 2026 pilot cohort. The pilot uses only archived, previously-sequenced cases. No active clinical workflow is involved. That limits integration overhead on the lab's side and keeps regulatory scope tight. The company is also actively recruiting a clinical advisor: a board-certified oncologist or molecular pathologist with hands-on NGS interpretation experience.

Laboratory directors and bioinformatics leads interested in the pilot program can reach the company at unmiri.com/for-labs.

About UNMIRI

UNMIRI (Unified Network for Molecular Insights and Reporting Intelligence) is a Pennsylvania limited liability company formed in August 2023 and headquartered in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company develops clinical decision support tools that turn dense next-generation sequencing reports into actionable, guideline-grounded summaries for oncologists. UNMIRI operates under a HIPAA-ready posture, with Business Associate Agreements in place across its subprocessor chain. More information is available at unmiri.com.

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