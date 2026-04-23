Robotimize Unveils Robotic Mirror Therapy at Naidex 2026, Advancing Precision Hand Rehabilitation

Robotimize Group and Thor Assistive Technologies present HandVivante™ MirrorHand at Naidex 2026 Partnership signing between Robotimize and Thor Assistive Technologies featuring Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group and Stephen Ruffle, Founder and Commercial Director of Thor Assistive Technologies VivantePlexus™: Robotimize Group's integrated rehabilitation ecosystem connecting modular technologies across upper limb, lower limb, and neurological recovery domains. ACE™: Building bridges between cutting-edge rehabilitation technologies and clinical practice through an international network of researchers, engineers, and healthcare professionals. Robotimize: Tech For Care. Advancing intelligent neurorehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies across global rehabilitation markets.

Robotimize brings robotic mirror therapy to the UK through Thor Assistive Technologies, marking a new chapter in upper limb neurorehabilitation.

Introducing HandVivante™ MirrorHand to the UK reflects our commitment to placing evidence-led rehabilitation tools where patients and clinicians need them most.” — Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotimize Group, a Singapore-headquartered rehabilitation technology company specializing in intelligent neurorehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies, today announced the introduction of HandVivante™ MirrorHand to the United Kingdom through Thor Assistive Technologies, its strategic regional partner. The technology was presented to UK rehabilitation professionals and the wider disability community at Naidex 2026, where it drew attention not simply as a new device, but as a meaningful clinical advance in how upper limb recovery can be approached.The introduction of robotic mirror therapy to the UK rehabilitation market arrives at a moment when the field is actively looking beyond conventional approaches. For patients living with upper limb impairment resulting from stroke, neurological injury, or other conditions affecting hand function, the gap between what manual therapy can consistently deliver and what recovery demands has long been a defining challenge. HandVivante™ MirrorHand is designed to address that gap directly, bringing a level of precision, personalization, and data visibility to upper limb rehabilitation that has not previously been accessible at this scale in UK clinical settings.From Evidence to Practice: The Science Behind Robotic Mirror TherapyMirror therapy has been part of rehabilitation practice for decades, and its neurological rationale is well established. When a patient observes movement in their unaffected limb reflected as though it were the affected one, the visual input engages motor networks in ways that can support neural reorganization and motor relearning. The clinical challenge has always been translating that principle into treatment that is intensive enough, precise enough, and consistent enough to produce meaningful functional gains, particularly for the distal hand, where the complexity of finger movement makes conventional bilateral training exceptionally difficult to deliver.HandVivante™ MirrorHand advances this by moving beyond the static mirror box into a fully integrated robotic platform. The system is built around a master-slave mechanism in which the patient's unaffected hand directly drives assistance to the affected limb, creating synchronized bilateral movement that the nervous system can interpret as genuine motor experience. Critically, the therapy is not protocol-driven in the conventional sense. Movement intensity, speed, and pattern are determined in real time by what the patient can actually do with their unaffected hand, making each session inherently responsive to individual capacity rather than a fixed external program. Integrated sensors capture objective performance data throughout, giving clinicians a measurable record of progress that subjective observation alone cannot provide.This matters because the rehabilitation community increasingly needs tools that do more than assist movement. Solutions must fit real clinical workflows, generate outcomes data that can support service decisions, and sustain meaningful therapy intensity across the full continuum of care, from inpatient rehabilitation through to community and home settings. HandVivante™ MirrorHand has been developed with each of these requirements in mind."HandVivante™ MirrorHand reflects how we believe upper limb rehabilitation should evolve, not as a replacement for clinical expertise, but as a platform that makes expert care more precise, more consistent, and more responsive to each patient's recovery," said Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group. "Introducing this technology through a partner who shares our commitment to clinical excellence and long-term service is exactly the approach we believe in."Building the Foundation for Lasting Clinical ImpactThe introduction of HandVivante™ MirrorHand to the UK through Thor Assistive Technologies is a partnership grounded in shared values and complementary expertise. Founded in 2021 by Stephen Ruffle and Neil Shorthouse, Thor Assistive Technologies has established itself as one of the UK's most trusted distributors of advanced rehabilitation technology, bringing together more than 25 years of combined experience in neurorehabilitation and assistive technologies across its founding team.Thor Assistive Technologies specializes in robotic integrated rehabilitation solutions, representing leading manufacturers from around the world and providing UK rehabilitation facilities with access to a comprehensive range of upper and lower extremity devices. What distinguishes the company is not simply the breadth of its portfolio, but the depth of its service model. Supported by Thor Safety Ltd, the organization provides end-to-end logistical, administrative, and engineering support, ensuring that every clinical partner receives consistent, expert service from initial consultation through to long-term maintenance. For rehabilitation facilities making meaningful investments in robotic technology, that continuity of support is not incidental — it is what makes adoption sustainable.For Robotimize, the decision to introduce HandVivante™ MirrorHand to the UK through Thor Assistive Technologies reflects a deliberate approach to market development. In rehabilitation, the gap between a technology's clinical potential and its real-world impact is almost always bridged by the quality of implementation, training, and ongoing support. Thor Assistive Technologies has built its reputation on closing exactly that gap, and that makes this collaboration a natural foundation for meaningful, lasting clinical impact across the UK."Rehabilitation is increasingly judged not only by what happens in the treatment room, but by whether progress can be sustained, measured, and translated into real-world function," said Zen Koh, Strategic Advisor, Robotimize Group. "Working with a partner like Thor Assistive Technologies, whose commitment to the clinical community runs as deep as their technical expertise, gives us confidence that HandVivante™ MirrorHand will be introduced and supported in the way it deserves to be."HandVivante™ MirrorHand as a Gateway to Comprehensive RehabilitationThe UK introduction of HandVivante™ MirrorHand sits within a wider strategic architecture. As part of VivantePlexus™, Robotimize's integrated rehabilitation ecosystem, the platform connects with modular upper limb, lower limb, cycling-based, and neurostimulation technologies through a unified data infrastructure. HandVivante™ MirrorHand represents a focused entry point into that ecosystem, one that allows clinical partners to begin with a targeted, high-impact solution and build toward more comprehensive rehabilitation programming as experience and outcomes evidence grow.This phased, evidence-led approach defines how Robotimize enters every market it operates in. Clinical credibility is established first, through targeted partnerships with organizations that understand their local service environments. Implementation is supported with structured training and clinical engagement resources. And the outcomes data generated in real service settings becomes the foundation for broader adoption over time."From an engineering perspective, what makes HandVivante™ MirrorHand significant is its underlying design philosophy," said Prof. Denny Oetomo, Co-Founder and CTO, Robotimize Group. "The patient's own neurological system drives the therapy. The robot serves as a precise translation layer, converting the movement of the unaffected hand into synchronized bilateral stimulation at a speed and consistency that manual therapy simply cannot replicate. That is a clinically meaningful capability, and one we are proud to be bringing to the UK rehabilitation community."Robotimize Group will continue to develop its UK clinical partnerships, working alongside Thor Assistive Technologies to support implementation, build outcomes evidence, and expand access to robotic mirror therapy across UK rehabilitation settings. The company's presence in the UK reflects a clear and enduring conviction: that rehabilitation technology, when implemented with clinical rigor and long-term partnership, can meaningfully change what recovery looks like for the patients who need it most.About Thor Assistive TechnologiesThor Assistive Technologies is a UK-based distributor and strategic partner specializing in robotic integrated rehabilitation solutions. Founded by Stephen Ruffle and Neil Shorthouse, the company represents leading rehabilitation technology manufacturers worldwide, providing UK rehabilitation facilities with access to a comprehensive range of upper and lower extremity devices supported by end-to-end clinical, logistical, and engineering services. Backed by more than 25 years of combined experience in neurorehabilitation and assistive technologies, Thor Assistive Technologies is committed to ensuring that every clinical partner receives world-class service from initial consultation through to ongoing maintenance and support.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a next-generation health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specializing in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Through VivantePlexus™, its integrated rehabilitation ecosystem, and ACE™, its strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize delivers solutions that support motor, cognitive, and neurological recovery across hospital, home, and community settings. With regional hubs in Malaysia and Europe and a growing international partner network, Robotimize is focused on making rehabilitation more adaptive, connected, and accessible.For more information, visit: www.robotimize.tech

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