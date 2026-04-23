Surety One, Inc. Launches LouisianaNotaryBonds.com to Help Non-Attorney Notaries Meet State’s $50,000 Bond Requirement

LouisianaNotaryBonds.com, powered by Surety One, Inc.

Dedicated Surety One portal pairs plain-language Act 258 guidance with a streamlined bond app for notaries working to maintain or restore their commissions.

Our job is to be helpful. Louisiana notaries needed a straightforward place to get answers about Act 258, the notary bond requirement, and to get compliant, . . . so we built one.” — Sharon M. Poindexter

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surety One, Inc. , a nationally recognized surety bond underwriter, today announced the rollout of LouisianaNotaryBonds.com , a new online resource and application portal built specifically for Louisiana’s non-attorney notaries. The site responds to Act 258 of the 2025 Regular Legislative Session, which raised the required notary surety bond from $10,000 to $50,000 effective February 1, 2026, and eliminated the errors and omissions insurance option as a substitute for the bond.The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office has advised non-attorney notaries, both commissioned and ex-officio, to verify their commission status following the change. Despite notice letters mailed in August 2025 and January 2026 and an additional grace period granted by the Secretary of State, a significant number of notaries statewide have not yet filed a compliant $50,000 bond, and some commissions may already have been suspended as a result. LouisianaNotaryBonds.com was developed to meet that exact moment, not a simple sales vehicle, but as an informational resource first.“The most important thing to me is helping customers when they have a pressing need,” said Sharon Poindexter, President of Surety One, Inc. “Given the number of Louisiana notaries who still haven’t met the new bond requirement and some who may already be dealing with a suspended commission, it just seemed prudent to put a really convenient portal in front of those clients. My page actually answers questions about Act 258 and makes the filing part painless. That’s the whole point of this site.”Unlike a traditional product page, LouisianaNotaryBonds.com is built almost entirely around the information a Louisiana notary needs to understand and satisfy the obligation. Content is organized around the practical concerns of a notary public: who is affected by the new law, the $50,000 bond amount and five-year term, how the bond is now filed directly with the Secretary of State, what happened to the E&O option, and what a notary should do if their commission has already been suspended. The bond application itself is available on the same site, allowing notaries to move from reading to filing in a single visit.Poindexter noted that the launch reflects a broader philosophy shared across the Surety One team. “Our job is to be useful to the people who come to us. Insurance serves a social good. We keep that front and center,” she said. “Sometimes that means writing a bond. Sometimes it just means answering questions so someone knows exactly where they stand, even when we don't write a bond. Either way, we want Louisiana notaries to leave our site better informed than when they arrived, and if they need a surety bond, then they walk out with one of those too.”Surety One, Inc. is a surety bond MGA that provides surety solutions in all fifty states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam. The company is known for responsive service, specialty underwriting expertise, and a client-first approach. To learn more, visit SuretyOne.com or LouisianaNotaryBonds.com.

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