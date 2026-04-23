Spill the Honey Drops Powerful Hip-Hop Anthem for Black-Jewish Unity

"SHARED LEGACIES: THE AFRICAN AMERICAN-JEWISH CIVIL RIGHTS ALLIANCE Doc Kosha Dillz and Flex Matthews Kosha Dillz

New single from Kosha Dillz and Flex Matthews brings the mission of Dr. Shari Rogers’ nonprofit to life through music, history, and healing.

The pairing is intentional. Kosha Dillz is a hip-hop artist who wears his Jewish identity on his sleeve, and Flex Matthews is a powerhouse in the African American hip-hop community.” — Dr. Shari Rogers, Co-Founder and President

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psychologist, filmmaker, president of a national nonprofit, and music producer. These are all titles held by one woman – Dr. Shari Rogers.

Most recently, Rogers produced the song Spill the Honey by rappers Kosha Dillz and Flex Matthews. The song, named after the organization Rogers co-founded, centers on the nonprofit’s mission of Black-Jewish unity.

The pairing is intentional. Kosha Dillz is a hip-hop artist who wears his Jewish identity on his sleeve, and Flex Matthews is a powerhouse in the African American hip-hop community.

Rogers was introduced to Kosha Dillz by Antar Davidson, a Black Jewish activist and rap artist who leads Spill the Honey’s educational Hip Hop program called Bars and Bridges. The curriculum utilizes themes from the African American-Jewish Civil Rights alliance to inspire civic and educational engagement among students. While the foundation has previously produced six hip-hop songs and one blues song, this upcoming track marks their first national release.

The foundation’s work in this space builds on a legacy that began in 2012, when Rogers helped launch the Rebirth of J-Dilla Concert at the Fillmore in Detroit. For that event, Rogers brought Dr. Clarence B. Jones, Dr. King’s lawyer and speechwriter, to inaugurate the concert. Dr. Jones believed at the time that if Dr. King were alive today, he would likely use his power and influence to honor J-Dilla, recognizing the rap community’s unique power to communicate relevant and urgent issues affecting the quality and life of Detroit and urban communities across America.

Spill the Honey will be released on Thursday, April 23, 2026. In the song, Kosha Dillz and Flex Matthews trade verses on civil rights, shared cultural resilience, and how their communities’ histories intertwine. The song's core message is captured in the chorus: “We gotta come together right now even though it really don’t make sense. We ain’t gotta be best friends, but we’re definitely making amends.”

These lyrics translate into the work of Spill the Honey – the organization of the same name. Rogers created the nonprofit in 2012 to bridge cultural divides and educate the next generation on the historically significant alliance between Black and Jewish communities.

Beyond the Music

Spill the Honey Foundation offers a comprehensive curriculum designed for middle and high school students based on their award-winning documentary, Shared Legacies: The African American-Jewish Civil Rights Alliance. In addition, they offer specialized training for educators and maintain a speakers bureau featuring national thought leaders who address the vital role of arts and education in combating antisemitism and racism.

They’ve hosted screenings at more than 350 schools, houses of worship, and community events. The film has become an essential academic resource – Boston University Law School requires all first-year law students to view the documentary.

“It was my first directed film,” said Rogers. “The reason I feel so proud is that we contributed to American history by capturing over 100 hours of eyewitness testimony to the Black-Jewish civil rights partnership which is preserved in the Shared Legacies archives and presented in the documentary. Sadly, many of the participants interviewed in the film are no longer with us today.”

The late Congressman John Lewis – known as the conscience of the Congress – said, “Everybody in the country should see this film, especially young people. This history should be taught in the schools.”

Spill the Honey’s Executive Director, Rabbi Dr. Judy Schindler, who was recently appointed by North Carolina Governor Josh Stein to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, has seen firsthand the profound impact the Shared Legacies programming has had in her home city of Charlotte. She noted, “This film and educational resources have been foundational to our community work and a game changer for the Charlotte Black/Jewish Alliance and our close partners at the NAACP as we advance our work.”

Spill the Honey’s Chair, Reverend Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, who worked with the SCLC in the 1960s and witnessed the historic leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, emphasizes the importance of this mission. He notes that we must provide the next generation with factual historical context to counter miseducation. Through its documentary series, Spill the Honey continues to highlight the rebirth of the alliance between Jews and African Americans as they craft a shared future.

Spill the Honey’s Origin Story

Rogers was inspired to create the organization after meeting a Holocaust survivor named Eliezer Ayalon during a Jewish Federation mission trip in 2010. When talking with him, he shared that his mother’s final gift to him was a cup of honey. His mother’s hope was that he would remain sweet and survive. He held on to his mother's last wish for him. That contributed to his resilience to survive in the concentration camps and later inspired him to use his voice to stand up against all forms of hate and prejudice.

Likewise, Dr. Martin Luther King filled his cup up with hope and a dream for a better world, despite living at a time filled with oppression and discrimination against his community. Dr King’s legacy calls on humanity to not give in to despair and taught that empathy and action can change the world for the better.

To Rogers, “spill the honey” means to let the richness of one’s identity overflow – to see oneself reflected in the other, and to build bridges across differences. The African American-Jewish Civil Rights movement remains one of the most powerful examples in our nation’s history of what is possible when different communities choose connection over division.

“At this time in history,” Rogers notes, “Many are focused on division. Spill the Honey can provide a template reminding all people that we belong to the same human family.”

Purchasing or streaming Kosha Dillz new song called “Spill the Honey.” Purchasing or streaming the song on any platform directly helps support Spill the Honey’s work building bridges and fostering understanding across communities.

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