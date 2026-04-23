2026 Tax Law Kills Key HVAC Energy Credits — Contractors and Clients Now Exposed

New federal tax law eliminates HVAC energy credits. Accounting experts urge contractors to restructure finances now before 2026 cash flow gaps emerge.

Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity, and cash flow is reality.” — Anonymous

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sweeping overhaul of federal tax law is reshaping the financial landscape for HVAC contractors across the United States — and industry accounting specialists say most small business owners in the trades are not prepared for what has already taken effect.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), signed into law in 2025, eliminated several federal energy efficiency tax credits that HVAC contractors and their residential customers relied on for years. The Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit under Section 25C — which provided homeowners up to $3,200 annually for qualifying HVAC upgrades — officially expired on December 31, 2025. The Residential Clean Energy Credit under Section 25D followed. The commercial building energy-efficiency deduction under Section 179D is now set to expire for new construction projects beginning after June 30, 2026.

For HVAC business owners, these changes carry direct and immediate financial consequences.

"This is not a distant policy shift — it already happened," said the founder of AcctSage.com, an accounting and financial advisory firm specializing in trades and service businesses. "HVAC contractors who built their sales pitch and pricing model around these tax credits are now operating in a fundamentally different environment. If their books and business strategy haven't changed to reflect that reality, they are likely leaving money on the table or heading into a cash flow problem they won't see coming."

A Broader Tax Shift That Also Creates Opportunity

While several credits have expired, the same legislation introduced permanent tax provisions that HVAC business owners can benefit from — if they have the right financial structure in place.

The 20 percent Qualified Business Income (QBI) deduction, previously set to expire at the end of 2025, is now permanently embedded in the tax code for pass-through entities including LLCs, S corporations, and sole proprietorships. For an HVAC business generating $600,000 in net income, this deduction alone could eliminate federal taxes on up to $120,000 of that income annually.

Additionally, 100 percent bonus depreciation has been made permanent, allowing contractors to fully expense qualifying equipment, vehicles, and tools in the year they are placed in service rather than depreciating them over time. Section 179 expensing has also been expanded. The 1099 reporting threshold for independent contractor payments has increased from $600 to $2,000 for the 2026 tax year, reducing administrative burden for HVAC businesses that rely on subcontractors.

"There is both risk and opportunity in the current tax environment," said the AcctSage founder. "Which side of that line a business lands on depends almost entirely on whether their accounting is set up to capture the benefits and avoid the traps."

Why HVAC Businesses Face Unique Accounting Challenges

HVAC contractors operate under a set of financial conditions that most general accountants and bookkeeping platforms are not designed to handle. Job costing across multiple simultaneous projects, seasonal revenue cycles, equipment financing, labor burden calculations, and mixed employee-subcontractor workforces create a level of complexity that generic financial tools often miss.

With energy credit incentives now removed from the conversation, HVAC business owners must rely more heavily on clean internal accounting — accurate profit-and-loss tracking by job, overhead allocation, and a forward-looking tax strategy — to protect their margins and remain competitive.

Free Resource Available for HVAC and Service Business Owners

AcctSage.com has published a free eBook to help HVAC contractors and service business owners navigate the current tax environment and strengthen their financial foundation. The guide covers the tax changes most likely to affect trades businesses in 2026, how to structure accounting for job-level profitability, what HVAC contractors typically miss when working with general bookkeepers, and practical steps for protecting cash flow during seasonal revenue swings.

The eBook is available for free download at www.acctsage.com.

"The HVAC industry is full of skilled operators who built real businesses without a roadmap for the financial side," the AcctSage founder said. "These tax changes are a turning point. Business owners who take the time to understand what changed — and adjust accordingly — will have a meaningful advantage over those who don't."

Bookkeeping Cleanup: Get Your Books in Order!

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