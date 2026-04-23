Nick Saban and Roland Parker

At a national IT conference in Dallas, Parker highlights how proven coaching principles—process, coaching, standards, and daily improvement

AI can accelerate great habits, but it can’t replace them” — Roland Parker

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impress Computers, a Houston-area IT services and cybersecurity company, today announced that its Founder, Roland Parker, recently attended a national IT conference in Dallas, Texas, where he met legendary coach Nick Saban and discussed how elite coaching principles can be applied to business leadership, operations, and performance.Parker’s key takeaway: sustained success—on the field or in the marketplace—comes from building a repeatable system and executing it with discipline.“Whether you’re leading an MSP, a construction company, a manufacturing operation, a law firm, or a financial practice, the formula is the same,” said Roland Parker, Founder of Impress Computers. “Build the process, coach the process, hold the standard, and improve daily. Great results are rarely an accident—they’re a product of consistent execution.”A Proven Coaching Framework for Business ExecutionParker emphasized a four-part “championship habits” framework that business owners and leaders can apply immediately:Build the process — document how work gets done and define what “good” looks likeCoach the process — train, reinforce, and develop skills through repetition and feedbackHold the standard — audit outcomes, correct issues quickly, and eliminate inconsistencyImprove daily — review performance, remove bottlenecks, and raise expectations over timeIn the IT services world, Parker noted, these habits show up in disciplined documentation, consistent client communication, security-first operations, and continuous improvement based on measurable metrics.Why It Matters Now: AI and Automation Increase the Need for Process Parker added that as AI and automation accelerate productivity across industries, the organizations that benefit most are those that already have strong systems and accountability.“AI can accelerate great habits, but it can’t replace them,” Parker said. “Technology is most effective when it strengthens a well-run process—rather than trying to compensate for a lack of one.”About Roland Parker Roland Parker is the Founder of Impress Computers and a recognized leader in the IT industry. He frequently speaks on practical ways businesses can improve efficiency, security, and service outcomes through repeatable processes and modern technology.About Impress ComputersImpress Computers is a Houston-area IT services provider delivering managed IT services, cybersecurity, and compliance-focused technology support for organizations across multiple industries. Impress Computers helps businesses improve performance through secure systems, proactive support, and practical modernization strategies.

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