FEMA Approves $6.7 million to Support Flood Mitigation in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Today, FEMA announced $6.7 million in funding to Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia for long-term projects that will make local communities more resilient to floods. This funding is part of the more than $250 million that FEMA announced today for over 100 flood mitigation projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 67 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

Here are some FEMA projects recently approved across Region 3:

$823,715 to Maryland to elevate two structures above the floodplain to keep the structures and contents from suffering any major damage and reduce the threat to life safety.

$150,000 to Pennsylvania to conduct engineering, environmental, feasibility and benefit-cost analyses in Dalton Borough following a severe storm September 2023.

$3,794,114 million to Virginia to elevate 13 flood-prone homes above the Base (1-percent-annual-chance) Flood Elevation to reduce the risk of loss of life and property and reduce or eliminate repeat National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) claims.

$1,776,768 million to West Virginia to fund the acquisition and demolition of 11 NFIP-insured structures, with the land being maintained as open space to permanently reduce the risk of flood damage in these areas

These awards are distributed through FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance program and Swift Current, which empower states to take proactive action against the devastating impact of floods, which are the most common and costly type of natural disaster.

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