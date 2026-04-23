Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta Celebrates 35 Years of Food, Wine & Community

Legacy Festival Returns Sept. 23 – 27 for Five Days with 60 Top Restaurants, 90-plus Wineries

Before culinary tourism was a movement, Santa Fe was already leading it – and the Fiesta made that happen.” — Mary Hallahan

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta celebrates its 35th anniversary this year marking more than three decades of bringing together world-class wine, exceptional cuisine, and a deeply rooted commitment to community. The 35th edition of the Fiesta takes place Sept. 23 – 27, 2026 with multiple celebration moments planned.The Fiesta has become a signature expression of Santa Fe’s culinary identity and uniquely focuses on New Mexico’s defining ingredient: chiles. Celebrating the pairing of chile-driven cuisine with global wines, events throughout the five days showcase everything from traditional New Mexican dishes to innovative, cross-cultural global flavors.“Before culinary tourism was a movement, Santa Fe was already leading it – and the Fiesta made that happen,” said Mary Hallahan, Executive Director of the Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta. “This is where the flavor of New Mexico meets the world – one plate, one glass, one story at a time.”Beginning in 1991 as a one-day event with 20 restaurants and 20 wineries, the grassroots, local gathering grew into one of the Southwest’s most important cultural and culinary events with thousands attending annually.“From a humble beginning in a mini-mall parking lot to one of the world’s most popular food and wine events, Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta has pleased thousands of food and wine lovers for more than three decades,” noted Al Lucero, board member who has served on the nonprofit’s board since inception and one of three Fiesta founders.To celebrate this milestone, the 2026 Fiesta will feature a series of special anniversary moments woven throughout its signature events:• Throughout the Fiesta, guests will enjoy a series of Anniversary Experiences featuring curated reserve selections and library verticals presented across multiple events. These special tastings highlight many of the wineries that have been integral to the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta since its inception, offering a rare opportunity to explore wines that reflect the depth, craftsmanship, and enduring partnerships of these foundational producers.• The Grand Tasting, the Fiesta’s signature main event, brings together more than 90 wineries and will honor their longstanding participation with the Hall of Fame—a dedicated tent honoring wineries that have participated since the early years. Additionally, the Grand Tasting will feature a signature 35th Anniversary Toast in a raise-your-glass moment for guests, which will be captured by aerial drone photography.• Continuing its long-standing commitment to giving back through the Live Auction & Culinary Classic, the event will honor 35 Years of Giving Back to continue the Fiesta’s support of the local restaurant community through education courses and funding certifications through the Court of Master Sommeliers creating meaningful pathways for professional growth. Additionally, the Fiesta supports Cooking with Kids, a hands-on nutrition education program that empowers youth through food.Tickets for the Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta go on sale on June 17. For more information and updates on the Fiesta visit santafewineandchile.orgAbout Santa Fe Wine and Chile FiestaFounded in 1991, the Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission to honor, educate and highlight Santa Fe as a world-class culinary destination. We salute and toast our Southwest roots through unforgettable food and wine experiences. The annual five-day Fiesta showcases more than 90 world-class wineries, 70-plus restaurants and Santa Fe’s top chefs and supports the community with industry advancement training and children’s education in culinary programming. For more information, visit santafewineandchile.org.

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