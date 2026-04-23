Digital Diagnostic Summit Launches Specialty-Specific Educational Series to Accelerate Innovation in Cancer Diagnostics

Inaugural DDx Summit Educational Series to Focus on Urology and Prostate Cancer, Uniting Innovators for an Immersive 24-Hour Program

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Diagnostic Summit (DDx Summit), established in 2022 to move beyond theory and into real-world implementation of digital pathology, workflow innovation, and integrated diagnostics, has become a platform where proven innovation turns into a roadmap for the future of diagnostics. Built on a mission to unite an elite cohort of trailblazers to share, scale, and refine implemented solutions, the Summit brings together 150 industry leaders each fall to advance cancer diagnostics at its flagship event in Park City, Utah.Now, the DDx Summit is expanding with an Educational Series, uniting a hand-selected group of innovators in urology and top U.S. practices for a 24-hour immersive experience. Focused on the most pressing challenges in modern urology and prostate cancer diagnostics, the program is designed to foster open collaboration, practical insight, and real-world application of emerging technologies advancing the field.Innovation PartnersThe event will spotlight five partners whose technologies are helping redefine the future of urologic care, providing attendees with direct access to the tools, data, and strategies shaping the next generation of diagnostics:UroVaultUroVault is a urocentric data platform and biobank that pairs annotated deidentified clinical, imaging, and tissue data into scalable, research-ready datasets. By partnering directly with independent urology practices, UroVault provides longitudinal visibility across the patient's journey and enables real-world evidence, biomarker development, and AI applications. More than a repository, UroVault structures and harmonizes data from disparate sources, unlocking meaningful value for providers and accelerating research for industry partners.OrchestraOrchestra builds clinical decision support infrastructure, orchestrating the complex diagnostic workflows behind cancer care. The platform ensures the right tests are ordered at the right time, care is delivered in a guideline-concordant manner, and the transition from diagnosis to treatment is expedited. Orchestra partners with community oncology networks, health systems, payers, and life sciences organizations to improve diagnostic precision and patient outcomes.LumeaLumea is a healthcare technology company redefining cancer diagnostics through specialty-integrated workflows purpose-built to transform the diagnostic journey. By reimagining the workflow rather than simply digitizing it, Lumea supports 40% of the U.S. outpatient prostate market and delivers a proven 19% increase in cancer detection rates, with national leadership in primary digital diagnostics across gastroenterology and dermatology. This specialty-driven approach prioritizes the people behind every diagnosis, positioning Lumea as the core system guiding critical treatment decisions when they matter most.AIxMedAIxMed is a healthcare technology company advancing cancer diagnosis and monitoring through its computational cytology platform. By combining artificial intelligence with clinical expertise, AIxMed delivers decision support tools that enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline laboratory workflows, and improve patient outcomes. Operating at the intersection of computer science and medicine, the company is focused on transforming cytopathology with scalable, data-driven solutions.ArteraArtera is a leading precision medicine company developing AI-powered tests to personalize cancer therapy. Its multimodal artificial intelligence platform analyzes digital pathology images alongside clinical data to generate predictive and prognostic insights that guide treatment decisions. Validated across multiple Phase III clinical trials and supported by FDA-authorized technology, Artera enables clinicians to deliver more precise, data-driven care at the point of diagnosis.Insights and outcomes from this inaugural series will carry forward to the flagship Digital Diagnostic Summit, taking place August 26 to 28 in Park City, Utah. Learn more at https://lumeadx.com/ddxsummit/

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