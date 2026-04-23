Koibito Poke Signs First Regional Developer and Circle of Champions Member

Real Food. Real People. Isaac & Taylor Rivas with their two children Koibito Poke Fresh Eatery

Existing Franchisee takes 10-unit Region in NW Phoenix to Develop More Koibito Poke Franchises

This is how you build a brand that lasts. You start with the right people.” — Todd Stottlemyre

SCOTTSDALE , AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koibito Poke , the award-winning Arizona-based concept for fresh build-your-own poké bowls, has officially signed its first Regional Developer, awarding a 10-unit region in the Northwest Phoenix territory to an experienced ownership group led by Chuck Colby and Isaac & Taylor Rivas. The team owns and operates the Koibito Poke franchise in North Phoenix and now will begin expansion in their region with additional franchise units.Isaac Rivas, a military veteran, owner-operator, and leader of the Koibito Poke in the Stetson Hills neighborhood of North Phoenix, brings operational expertise and a strong alignment with the brand’s culture and standards. “Koibito isn’t just growing—it’s building something special, and I truly believe it represents the future of quick-service dining,” said Rivas. “We see a tremendous opportunity to expand across Arizona and bring a better dining option to more communities.”As Regional Developer number one, the group becomes the first to join Koibito Poke’s “Circle of Champions,” representing early strategic partners driving the brand’s national growth.“Signing our first Regional Developer is a defining moment for Koibito Poke,” said Dr. Ben Litalien , Chief Development Officer. “This team brings the operational experience, leadership, and commitment to execute at a high level and grow the brand with integrity. As a successful franchisee they understand the business which gives them the credibility to recruit and support franchisees.” Todd Stottlemyre , Co-Founder & CEO of Koibito Poke, former MLB Pitcher, 3x World Series Champion, and 2x Best Selling Author, is excited to have Chuck, Isaac and Taylor in the Circle of Champions. “This is how you build a brand that lasts. You start with the right people; operators who believe in the mission and are committed to growing it the right way. This team has already proven their ability to operate a top producing location, and that ability makes them the perfect Regional Developer.” Koibito Poke blends healthy, nutritious ingredients with authentic flavors in an approachable, fast-casual environment. With locations already established in Arizona, Nevada, Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi, the brand has built a loyal following and a reputation for innovation.The decision to offer regions for development along with single-unit franchises marks a significant milestone in the concept's journey. The first 10 Regional Developers will be in the “Circle of Champions” with special incentives, expanded territories and direct access to the management team. They will also serve as the company’s franchise advisory council.Isaac has his wife, Taylor and her father, Chuck Colby with him in the franchise and the Regional Developer franchise, a true family affair. “I’ve known Todd for 15 years”, says Colby, “and our experience as a franchisee has been amazing. When they presented the Regional Developer opportunity to us, it was a no-brainer. We’ve experienced firsthand what this brand can be when it’s done right. Now we get to help bring that same experience into new communities, support other owners, and grow something meaningful—not just for our family, but for the people we serve.”Regional Developers acquire a territory of a million or more in population, they open/own and operate a flagship location in the territory; act as an agent for the franchisor and are compensated for recruiting franchisees and providing onsite and ongoing support for all the franchises in their territory. “This model brings franchise development and support into the local community through an established business owner that is also in the business as a franchisee” says Litalien. “The Regional Developer model is ideal for entrepreneurs who want to rapidly build the Koibito Poke brand in a market, without the usual capital required by the area developer model.”The Koibito Poke franchise features an unparalleled menu offering with limitless combinations, a robust operating system, a proprietary reporting and management platform that is mobile enabled, an intensive training academy, and a turnkey marketing program for grand opening and restaurant development. Locations operate in a small footprint, typically 1,200 square feet or less, with a small number of employees, yet can efficiently produce strong results. And, with no fryers, grills, or ovens the build-out cost is manageable.“It’s time for people to have a healthy, fresh and consistent offer to supplement their dining options”, says Stottlemyre, “that’s why I love Koibito Poke and that’s why our loyal customers keep coming back. I’m excited to see us bringing the concept to many more people across the country to live heathier lives and experience great poke.”About Koibito Poke:Founded in 2018, Koibito Poke is the award-winning Arizona poké restaurant influenced by traditional Japanese flavors and ingredients. “Koibito” means "love" in Japanese and the brand is meant to invite guests to “show their bodies some love” — by providing them with fresh, healthy proteins, vegetables and sauces that are good for them and taste good too. Koibito Poke is founded by former MLB Pitcher and 3-time World Champion Todd Stottlemyre who has led the brand's development to several states and ten locations. For more information on the brand visit www.koibitopoke.com or contact Rebecca Church at rebecca@koibitopoke.com.About Koibito Poke Franchising:The concept is expanding with franchises across the country featuring the regional developer model along with single-unit franchises. For more information about Koibito’s Franchise Program, visit https://koibitopoke.com/franchise/ or contact Andrew Johnson, Vice President of Franchise at andrew@koibitopoke.com.

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