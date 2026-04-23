Resolution Minerals Secures A$20 Million to Advance U.S. Critical Minerals Platform Ahead of NASDAQ Listing

Institutional placement accelerates drilling, permitting and metallurgy at Horse Heaven, with FAST-41 status & high purity antimony strengthening U.S. strategy

Resolution Minerals Ltd (OTCQB:RLMLF)

IDAHO, ID, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) has successfully secured firm commitments to raise approximately A$20 million through an institutionally led placement, positioning the Company to accelerate development of its U.S.-based critical minerals portfolio.The placement was strongly supported by institutional and sophisticated investors and was cornerstoned by Tribeca Investment Partners and L1 Capital Global Opportunities Master Fund, providing strong validation of Resolution’s strategy to develop domestic U.S. supply of critical minerals.Proceeds will be directed toward advancing exploration drilling, metallurgical test work and permitting activities across the Company’s flagship Horse Heaven Project, which hosts antimony, tungsten, gold and silver mineralisation.Resolution is also progressing toward a NASDAQ listing, expected to materially expand access to U.S. capital markets, improve liquidity and align the Company alongside major U.S.-listed critical minerals peers.The Company has received FAST-41 status from the White House for its Antimony Ridge project, underscoring its strategic importance and supporting accelerated permitting timelines, including applications for expanded drilling and bulk sampling programs.In parallel, Resolution has achieved high-purity antimony production of 99.38 wt% antimony trioxide, demonstrating downstream processing capability, with further optimisation work ongoing.A Phase 2 drilling campaign comprising approximately 13,700 metres is scheduled to commence in May 2026 at the Golden Gate target. The program is designed to define the scale of gold mineralisation and support progression toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for Q1 2027, subject to successful outcomes.The Company has also strengthened its Board with the appointment of Brett Lynch, who brings a proven track record of scaling mining companies to multi-billion-dollar valuations.Aharon Zaetz, Resolution’s Executive Director, commented:“Following a highly successful drilling campaign last year, today’s successful capital raising marks a transformational milestone for the company as it is about to list on the NASDAQ as well as launch its second drill campaign in the coming weeks. Strong tailwinds from the critical minerals sector as well as the recent FAST-41 status is a further endorsement of the project’s quality and potential.”Resolution’s U.S. strategy is further supported by the recent acquisition of the Johnson Creek Tungsten & Antimony Mill and associated infrastructure, providing a pathway to potential near-term processing capability.The broader Horse Heaven Project has a long history of supplying critical minerals to the U.S. Government, including during World War I, World War II and the Korean War, highlighting its strategic significance in the context of current geopolitical supply chain priorities.With strong institutional backing, multiple near-term catalysts and increasing U.S. government engagement, Resolution is well positioned to advance development across its critical minerals portfolio and expand its North American investor footprint.About Resolution Minerals LtdResolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) is a mineral exploration company currently developing the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project in Idaho, USA with the aim of providing an end-to-end solution for domestic critical minerals supply to US defense industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.