Vantage LED Disrupts the Industry Again at ISA Expo 2026 with Built-in AI and Critical Alert Platform Integration

Great looking content and community based messaging are important factors for LED signs.

Vantage LED is opening new doors in the LED display space for content creation and critical alerts through their online SM Infinity content management system.

We love bringing new things to the table, and seeing the industry react, ultimately creating a win-win for everyone especially when it affects core experiences like content and community.” — Scott Hofheins, Director of Marketing

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage LED is known in the industry for bringing new and innovative ways to manage and support Digital LED displays to the market. This year’s ISA Sign Expo in Orlando Florida saw them showcasing built-in AI image generation for faster content, and critical alerts integration for safety and emergency management. Both features help expand the digital LED experience and the effect is has on display owners and the public.In 2012, their online SM Infinity platform brought cloud-based LED display control to the masses, completely changing the industry. They continued to pioneer features like built-in professional content services, direct emergency alert integration with FEMA/IPAWS, conditional messaging, improved UI/UX, and more. The newly added features give even more options for display owners harnessing the power of digital displays.“SM Infinity was, and continues to be a central factor in the great things we can do with LED displays.” said Scott Hofheins, Director of Marketing for Vantage LED, “We love bringing new things to the table, and seeing the industry react, ultimately creating a win-win for everyone, especially when it affects core experiences like content and community.”The new MojoStudio AI is a built-in image generator available to all SM Infinity users that lets them create AI content directly within SM Infinity and saved to their library for use in existing content projects, or scheduled to their displays. Hofheins noted that this isn’t meant to replace their human powered professional content services.“This was designed to give users a quick way to generate images directly in SM Infinity, when they may not need a fully produced piece of content, or just want to create some image assets or backgrounds.” he explained, “We believe AI is a great tool, but not a replacement for human content creation, especially in the Digital LED space where there are tighter design, messaging, and layout factors to consider.”The system includes protections for inappropriate content and language, and is available to all SM Infinity users. Additionally, all accounts currently get free points every month for a limited time to use MojoStudio and get creative.The new Critical Mass Alerts feature lets SM Infinity powered displays show custom localized alerts directly through alert management platforms like Everbridge, CrisisGo, AlertUs, Raptor Technologies, and Audio Enhancement. These platforms provide services for emergency management using a host of methods like audio alarms, paging, mobile alerts, visual systems, and now…outdoor and indoor LED displays.“SM Infinity is essentially the bridge that connects our displays to their platform.” explained Hofheins, “Once connected, the display simply becomes another alert channel they use inside their platform, no extra hardware required.”Organizations can order the integration with new displays, or existing displays running SM Infinity. Vantage LED helps coordinate the configuration of the feature between the alert platform and the display owners.When a critical event occurs, SM Infinity immediately overrides all content on the connected display(s) and begins playing the alert in large, easy to read text. When the alert is cancelled, the normal content begins playing again.“This is a big deal for any organization that deals with a lot of people, especially schools and other community based organizations.” said Hofheins, “Having that extra avenue to notify and alert about critical events on street-side LED signs, indoor units, and other digital signage is extremely important from a safety perspective."Overall, Vantage LED had a great showing this year and an exciting booth with a “Get it Done - Together” theme, covering the new features and mainstays like their standard 7 year warranty, lifetime support, professional content creation, low power, indoor display options, and more.

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