Shield Your Body, HAVN, and TRU47® Cohost Beyond Airplane Mode Summit; EMF and Modern Travel

Beyond Aiplane Mode Summit is a FREE multi-day virtual event bringing together global experts to address the hidden impacts of modern travel on the human body and performance. Leaders in Wellness, Shield Your Body, HAVN, and TRU47 cohost FREE, virtual, Beyond Airplane Mode Summit, May 12-14, 2026 with replay on May 22-24.

TRU47, Shield Your Body, and HAVN cohost Beyond Airplane Mode Summit, May 12-14, 2026 (replay May 22-24) - A Free Global Virtual Event EMF and Modern Travel

The Beyond Airplane Mode Summit will address the broader environmental conditions travelers now encounter from dense 5G infrastructure in airports to highly connected hotel ecosystems.” — Billy Macaluso, President of TRU47®

HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shield Your Body, HAVN, and TRU47® , a coalition of leaders in environmental health and wellness, announce the Beyond Airplane Mode Summit (BAMS). This FREE, multi-day virtual event will take place May 12–14, 2026, with a replay scheduled May 22–24, 2026, bringing together global experts to address the hidden impacts of modern travel on the human body and performance.As 5G-enabled airports, in-flight Wi-Fi, and “smart” hotel ecosystems become the standard, BAMS provides a first-of-its-kind, education-driven platform to help travelers reclaim their health, recovery, and cognitive function in a hyper-connected world.Expert Perspectives on a Connected World: The Summit moves beyond traditional wellness advice, focusing on the intersection of biology and technology."Our Summit brings together leading voices to deliver an impactful learning experience focused on enhancing and protecting human recovery and performance," said Edward A. Bugniazet, Chairman of The TRU47 Group. "In a world of constant connectivity, maintaining wellness requires more awareness, new strategies, and intentional approaches to how we live, travel, and recover. Our involvement as co-hosts aligns with TRU47’s mission as a wellness platform.""We live in an era where 'airplane mode' is no longer enough to protect our biological health," added R. Blank, Founder of Shield Your Body. "The tech in our pockets and the infrastructure in our airports are evolving faster than our wellness strategies. This Summit is about providing the science-backed education people need to reclaim their health while staying connected to the world."Redefining the Travel Experience: BAMS addresses a growing gap between the rapid technological evolution of the travel environment and the limited guidance available for navigating it."While 'airplane mode' is commonly assumed to reduce exposure, it was originally designed to prevent device interference with aircraft systems," states Billy Macaluso, President of TRU47®. "Airplane mode does not address the broader environmental conditions travelers now encounter. The Summit addresses these modern challenges, from dense 5G infrastructure in airports to highly connected hotel ecosystems.""We believe that human health or performance shouldn't be compromised by the environments we travel through," says Arthur Menard de Calenge, CEO of HAVN. "This Summit represents a great opportunity to shift toward active protection. We are excited to showcase how integrating practical, science-backed tips into our travel habits can preserve mental clarity, reduce travel-induced brain fog, and support the long-term physical resilience of the modern traveler."Actionable Strategies for the Modern Traveler: The Summit presents practical, action-oriented strategies designed to help attendees navigate modern travel environments without requiring major lifestyle changes. Key topics include:• Understanding the Travel Environment: A breakdown of exposures across airports, flights, hotels, and ground transportation.• Practical Mitigation Strategies: Simple, stage-by-stage actions travelers can take immediately.• Integrated Protection Approaches: How different strategies can work together as part of a broader system.• Recovery and Resilience: The role of sleep, hydration, and environmental factors in post-travel performance.Event Details & Registration: The free Summit features a multidisciplinary lineup of experts from building biology, clinical research, and executive leadership. Speakers to be announced. Sessions are approximately 30 minutes in length, designed to be accessible, evidence-informed, and focused on practical applications, without reliance on specific products.• Event: Beyond Airplane Mode Summit (BAMS)• Dates: May 12–14, 2026, and replay May 22–24, 2026• Format: Virtual (Live + Replay Access)• Cost: FREE to attend live; $99 for 1-year replay access if purchased during the Summit. If the replay option is purchased after the Summit, the cost is $199.• Registration: https://www.beyondairplanemode.com/TRU47 About the Summit Collaborators & Hosts: Together, these organizations represent a broader effort to bring awareness, research, and practical tools into a single, accessible platform for health-conscious travelers.• Shield Your Body: Leading voices in EMF education and lab-tested shielding products.• HAVN: Developers of apparel designed to support performance in high-exposure environments.• TRU47: A wellness platform focusing on grounding, performance, and recovery solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.