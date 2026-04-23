BINI’s SIGNALS Arrives as a Collectible KiTalbum, Bridging Physical and Digital Music

Bini SIGNALS KiTalbum BINI Press Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh from their history-making performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts festival, Filipino girl group BINI expands both the emotional language of their music and the way fans experience it with the KiTalbum version of their new album, SIGNALS. Now available as a KiTalbum , SIGNALS is a hybrid physical-and-digital collectible that expands the world of the EP.Following the intensity of their previous album FLAMES, SIGNALS shifts the lens to a more nuanced and self-assured body of work. This EP is built on the idea that love expresses itself in many ways, felt in moments and connections. Each track captures a different signal of love, from the first spark to full confidence and self-expression.SIGNALS marks a deliberate step forward for BINI as they continue to expand their sonic identity and global presence. That evolution is mirrored in the KiTalbum format itself. The SIGNALS KiTalbum bridges the tactile and the digital, offering fans something they can see, hear, and hold.The SIGNALS KiTalbum EP highlights listening as an intentional experience. Each package includes the custom-designed KiT device that activates the full digital album on any smart device using encrypted ultrasonic technology alongside a curated box of collectibles that invite fans deeper into the world of the project.The SIGNALS KiT EP includes:KiT device with ballchainTitle card8 collectible art cards2 sticker sheetsRandom member photo card (1 of 8)Access to exclusive digital content via the KiTplayer AppThrough the KiTalbum format, fans can seamlessly move between physical and digital environments. By clicking the KiT device to a smartphone or tablet, users unlock high-quality audio, visual content, and interactive features, including a dedicated fan space where Blooms–the name given to BINI fans–can engage with the project and each other.The SIGNALS KiTalbum is available now. As music continues to evolve beyond a single medium, SIGNALS positions itself at the intersection of form and feeling. It is an EP about connection, delivered through a format designed to extend it. Preorder is available here About BINIThe eight members of Filipino girl group BINI share a connection that’s as close as sisterhood. A spirit of collaboration drives their creativity, allowing them to connect with global audiences through their boundary-breaking blend of pop, dance, hip-hop, and Filipino stylings. Members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena constantly encourage one another to excel, elevating the collective in the process. In 2020, despite the pandemic, BINI arrived on the global scene with “Da Coconut Nut.” 2021’s "Born To Win" spawned “Na Na Na,” amassing over 55 million streams. They continued their streak with "Feel Good" [2022] and "Talaarawan" [2024]. Of the latter, “Pantropiko” generated 170 million streams, followed by “Salamin, Salamin” with 168 million and “Karera” with 101 million. They capped off 2024 with “Cherry On Top,” adding 54 million-plus streams. Shining as a force of nature on stage, BINI sold out the three-day "Grand BINIverse" concert at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila. By 2025, after surpassing 1 billion streams and selling out venues, they remain unstoppable—starting with the new single “Blink Twice.”About KiTbetterKiTbetter, a subsidiary of South Korean music tech company Muzlive, is reshaping the future of music ownership through the KiTalbum, a patented physical-digital format that gives fans something to hold and artists a more direct, profitable way to share their work. Each KiTalbum combines premium packaging and collectible artwork with digital access to high-fidelity audio and video, as well as exclusive fan experiences via the KiTplayer app. Since releasing the first connected album in 2014, KiTbetter has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and holds multiple patents on its proprietary technology. Trusted by major labels, independent artists, and music lovers around the world, KiTalbums bridge the gap between the convenience of streaming and the emotional connection of physical media, returning music to something lasting.

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