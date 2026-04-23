Deputy Minister Narend Singh: Earth Day at Avoca Primary School

Programme Director, L Rajesh

Principal, Mr Kowlesar;

Supporting Partners: Mohanji Foundation/ DSW Ethekwini Municipality

Educators and staff;

Distinguished guests

Parents and community members

And most of all, our learners

Good morning.

It is good to be with you today as we mark Earth Day - a day that reminds us we have to look after the only home we have – the Earth. And this year’s theme – “Nurturing Our Earth, Growing Our Future” – fits so well with what I see happening here at Avoca Primary. It is clear that you are not just discussing about these matters, but you are actioning them.

Why did we choose your school, Avoca Primary School?

Hard Work, Community Upliftment Initiatives does not go unnoticed.

When I attended the Ammen Awards with our Premier of KwaZulu-Natal held by the Mariammen Temple in Mt Edgecombe, one of the awardees`s in the category: Community Socio-Economic Upliftment was one of your very own for the Environmental programmes/ initiatives implemented within the community and your school. Yes, it was Educator Mr Ashlin Ellan. When Ms Sulosh Pillay from the Mohanji Foundation approached me about partnering with us for Earth Day, I had no hesitation in recommending Avoca Primary School. This is our way of encouraging Ashlin, Learners & Educators of Avoca PS and the Community to continue with programs and projects geared towards environmental sustainability.

Partnerships

Dear Educators, Learners and members of the Community, I believe in fostering partnerships and joint initiatives with the corporate sector, NGOs, NPOs, religious and faith-based organisations, communities and anybody who can make a meaningful contribution towards the upliftment of our communities. I believe that Government alone does not have all the resources and skills to provide for all of the needs of the people of South Africa.

Hence today, we have joined with Mohanji Foundation for today`s programme and they have generously sponsored fruits for our learners, R3000 towards a jojo tank for the vegetable garden and mini jojo tanks for the learners to wash hands before their meals. I have also brought on board partners who are contributing to environmental initiatives, including the KZN Department of Agriculture & Rural Development, DSW- Ethekwini District Municipality, SAPPI and Polyco.

Earth Day is not only about being aware. It is about taking responsibility. Earth Day is about realising that the small choices we make every day – how we use water, how we deal with our waste, how we treat the environment around us – those choices shape the future we are going to live in.

Many of you face real environmental challenges. In many of these communities waste is not managed properly. There are serious pollution issues where you live. These are not distant problems that we are going to face sometime in the future. They are right here and offer us a chance for us to do things differently.

What gives me hope is that change starts right here, with young people. When learners start understanding, from an early age, why we need to protect the environment, those values stay with them for life. They also take these values home to their immediate and distant values. These can therefore influence their families and their communities.

The Earth Programme Initiative you are launching today is practical and necessary. It focuses on three things:

First, making people aware.

Second, focusing on recycling and managing waste.

Third, making a difference in the community.

Schools can lead the way in these efforts and ensure that environmental awareness translates into action beyond the classroom.

The food garden project is especially important. It is not just about growing vegetables. It teaches self-reliance, responsibility, respect for nature and supports proper nutrition.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment supports initiatives like this because they align with national priorities of protecting natural resources, reducing waste, promoting recycling, and building resilience against climate change. These efforts also open up real career opportunities in environmental sectors for young people.

So, to the learners here today: you are not too young to make a difference. Start small. Do not litter. Save water. Plant something. Recycle. Encourage others to do the same. Little actions, repeated daily, lead to meaningful change.

To the school and the surrounding community, collaboration is essential. Government cannot do this alone. Schools, families, and local organisations must work together to build sustainable communities.

In conclusion, taking care of our environment is not a once-off activity reserved for Earth Day. It is a daily responsibility. What begins today must continue tomorrow and into the future. Let us nurture our earth with care and build a future that is sustainable, healthy, and fair for all.

Thank you.

Enquiries:

Mr Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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