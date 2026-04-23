President Cyril Ramaphosa: Launch of Senqu Bridge

Your Majesty King Letsie III,

The Right Honourable Prime Minister, Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane,

Honourable Ministers,

Principal Chiefs of Madingoaneng and Mokhotlong,

High Commissioners and members of the Diplomatic Corps,

Representatives of the Implementing Agency,

Representatives of the Joint Venture Contractors and Design Team,

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Dumelang Basotho ba batle,

The Senqu Bridge is a milestone in our longstanding collaboration.

This bridge is testament to the deep-seated relationship between our two countries.

Rising high above the river valley, located more than 2,500 meters above sea level, this bridge has been built to endure.

It will serve many generations to come.

Together with the two other bridges being constructed to span the Polihali reservoir, this bridge will improve travel across this part of the country, making transport easier and cheaper for communities, businesses and visitors.

This bridge tells a story of determination in the face of complexity.

The project has experienced a number of challenges.

However, the project team who stayed focused. It has worked to ensure that no affected communities and no households are left worse off by this construction.

This reflects a shared commitment to development that is inclusive, fair and humane.

The Senqu Bridge project has created employment for over 1,200 people, most of them Basotho.

The project has employed local engineers, technicians and professionals from both our countries.

The Young Professionals Programme, which is now part of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, is introducing young graduates to the sector.

Through this programme, we are building the foundation for an infrastructure drive across our region and across our continent.

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project is one of the most ambitious and successful transboundary water projects in the world. It is the largest investment South Africa has ever made outside its borders.

South Africa is a water-scarce country and the waters of Lesotho’s highlands are vital to our country’s development.

We remain forever grateful to the great Basotho nation for making water resources available to us.

Today’s event is another signal of our strong bilateral relationship.

In April last year, Prime Minister Matekane and I co-chaired the 2nd Session of the Bi-National Commission between our two countries in Maseru.

We signed six bilateral agreements, covering areas of cooperation such as water and energy, capacity building and skills development, defence and social development.

Importantly, the two countries agreed to redouble our efforts to deepen economic cooperation for the development and growth of our respective economies.

The next session of the Bi-National Commission will certainly register more progress as we deepen our cooperation in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, telecommunications, finance industry and the services sector.

Your Majesty, Prime Minister, distinguished guests,

Being here is a reminder of how impressive the evolution of this kingdom has been since the courageous King Moshoeshoe ascended Thaba Bosiu Mountain and founded this great nation.

The South African people will never forget the sacrifices Basotho made in contributing to our own freedom.

South Africans and Basotho will forever be bound together, shaped by a common destiny, grounded in history, geography, language and culture.

The building of partnerships is very important in a changing, complex and uncertain global environment.

Guided by the spirit of Pan Africanism, South-South cooperation and solidarity, we are forging ahead to realise the vision of an economically integrated Africa as espoused by the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

As a reaffirmation of our desire to further deepen cooperation, I am pleased to announce that South Africa will provide humanitarian assistance to the Kingdom of Lesotho to the value of R30 million from our African Renaissance Fund.

This will help Lesotho to strengthen its national response to HIV and tuberculosis in the context of dwindling levels of international humanitarian assistance.

As the current interim Chair of SADC and Chair later this year, South Africa will continue to promote and champion regional initiatives to accelerate trade, investment and integration and to deepen people-to-people links.

The finalisation of the Lesotho Highlands Water project is within sight.

We call on all implementing agencies, contractors and oversight structures to complete the Polihali Dam and Tunnel on time, within budget and to the highest standards.

We acknowledge and applaud all who made this project possible and who have contributed to its completion under the stewardship of our respective Ministers.

This project is more than infrastructure. It is more than steel and concrete.

It is a symbol of a deep and enduring partnership.

The Senqu Bridge is an example of what Africa can achieve when it believes in itself.

It is in this spirit of friendship, cooperation and solidarity that I express sincere appreciation to Your Majesty, the Government and people of this remarkable Kingdom for your hospitality today.

Together, we are building bridges to the future.

Kgotso, Pula, Nala.

Ke a leboha.

I thank you.

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