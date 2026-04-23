STRESS, TRAUMA & SELF-HEALING | DIANA GARCIA’S POWERFUL JOURNEY TO RECOVERY ON DR. CHRIS CORMIER’S PODCAST 'MIRACULOUS'

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Functional medicine pioneer Dr. Chris Cormier, DC, releases the latest episode of his podcast, Miraculous , a series dedicated to sharing real stories of extraordinary recovery through his practice in Lafayette, Louisiana. The episode, titled “ Stress, Trauma & Self-Healing Diana Garcia ’s Powerful Journey from Survival to Recovery,” features a powerful conversation with Diana Garcia from House of Darlings, as she courageously shares her personal healing journey — from surviving childhood abuse and living in survival mode to discovering self-healing, nervous system recovery, and hope.For Stress Awareness Month, this deeply emotional and eye-opening conversation explores how chronic stress, trauma, and emotional pain impact the body, nervous system, hormones, sleep, and long-term health. Together, Dr. Chris and Diana discuss, in-depth, how stress affects the body at a cellular level, the nervous system, fight-or-flight mode, sleep disruption and chronic inflammation. They also explore emotional suppression, trauma, and pathways to healing, using practical tools such as self-care, boundaries, and recovery practices, along with additional approaches involving frequency devices, oxygen, hydration, and daily wellness routines; ultimately emphasizing that healing is possible, no matter your past.Diana’s story is one of extraordinary courage, faith, resilience, and transformation. If you’ve ever struggled with stress, trauma, anxiety, family wounds, or feeling stuck in survival mode, this conversation is most certainly for you. Through Dr. Chris Cormier, DC, self-healing is most certainly possible as Dr. Chris is widely recognized as a leading authority in self-healing, helping thousands of people activate their body’s ability to self-heal through cutting-edge holistic technology and personalized care. As Founder of the Nerve Health Institute and BodyCharger.com, Dr. Chris blends science-backed innovation with holistic healing to deliver lasting results for patients all over the world, including athletes, entrepreneurs, and those with chronic conditions.About Dr. Chris Cormier, DCSelf-Healing authority Dr. Chris Cormier is an author, chiropractic physician, and health educator with over three decades of clinical experience. He specializes in nervous system regulation, cellular health, and frequency-based, habit-driven healing for those seeking answers beyond symptom management. He is the founder of the Nerve Health Institute in Lafayette, Louisiana, home to advanced technologies that support the body’s natural self-healing processes, and the co-founder of Bodychargers, an online Self-Healing Center and doctor-led educational community supporting health through simple routines and structured challenges.Follow Dr. Chris on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn and Youtube.For more information: www.DrChrisCormier.com www.NerveHealth.com , and www.BodyCharger.com About MiraculousThe Miraculous podcast shares real-life patient stories of transformation and renewed hope connected to the work of Dr. Chris at the Nerve Health Institute in Lafayette, Louisiana, often after individuals felt they had reached the limits of conventional approaches. Each episode highlights inspiring and sometimes tear-jerking journeys of people discovering new possibilities through holistic technologies and practical self-healing strategies. Hosted by Dr. Chris Cormier, DC, a leading Self-Healing Authority, the focus is on authentic experiences and personal paths to better health.Watch the podcast exclusively on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/@DrCormier This podcast does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All content is for educational purposes only and not a substitute for medical advice.

Stress, Trauma & Self-Healing | Diana Garcia’s Powerful Journey from Survival to Recovery

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