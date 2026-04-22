Celebrate International Pallas’s Cat Day with a Quiz!

April 23 is Pallas’s Cat Day! This small cat with a big attitude is a distant relative of our beloved snow leopard and lives in the same high mountain habitats. Because of this overlap, Snow Leopard Trust partners with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland and Nordens Ark to study and conserve the species through PICA (Pallas’s cat International Conservation Alliance). Celebrate the Pallas’s cat with a quiz to test your knowledge of this small and elusive cat species.