ERIC WEST, SAMUEL MANCINI AND KEDWARD AVILÉS RETURN WITH DANCE REMIX OF THEIR HISTORIC BILLBOARD #1 HIT

Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini, Eric West

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global superstars Eric West, Samuel Mancini and Kedward Avilés join forces once again for a powerful new chapter of their international smash “Tú Eliges,” returning with an electrifying dance remix set for release at the end of May.Already a proven global force, “Tú Eliges” was co-written by legendary hitmakers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis—the duo behind classics for Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, George Michael and Mariah Carey—alongside members of Color Me Badd. The track made history debuting at #1 on the Billboard Latin Digital Song Sales , marking Jam & Lewis’ first-ever Latin chart-topper and cementing the song as a landmark crossover success.In a headline-making moment, the single dethroned a major release from Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro, signaling a shift in the global Latin pop landscape. The momentum continued internationally, with “Tú Eliges” debuting at #49 on the UK Singles Chart and #48 on the Official UK Downloads Chart, while becoming the first Spanish-language track in nearly seven years to break into the UK Top 50—since J Balvin’s “X.” The single also dominated the UK iTunes Latin Chart, hitting #1 with four remixes simultaneously landing in the Top 5.The trio’s meteoric rise was further recognized with a win for Best New Artist at the 2025 Ritmo Latino Awards. At the center of this success is Eric West , widely recognized as one of the defining new icons of his generation. Seamlessly bridging music, film, and television, West has built a global brand that extends far beyond the charts. He is the recipient of VIBE Magazine’s “Next Award,” honored alongside Chadwick Boseman, and was named to ESSENCE’s “New and Next: Ones to Watch” alongside The Weeknd and Zendaya.West’s on-screen presence continues to amplify his cultural impact. He starred opposite Emmy winner Katherine LaNasa in Satisfaction, created by Sean Jablonski, earning a Shorty Award nomination for Best Actor, and received further acclaim for his role in Labeled, which won Best Ensemble Cast in a Comedy.His film career has been equally impactful, with standout performances alongside Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray in Fortress, as well as roles in Just for Showmance and the UK and Ireland hit The Hurler: A Champion’s Tale. West has also appeared on major platforms including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Watch What Happens Live, and has taken the stage at global events such as the MTV Video Music Awards—further solidifying his status as a pop culture mainstay.Samuel Mancini remains one of the most exciting voices in contemporary pop and R&B. His breakout single “ SOAK ” topped the U.S. R&B iTunes Chart, reached #3 on the UK R&B iTunes Chart, and charted in over 40 countries, while also entering the Billboard R&B Top 10. His mixtape Feed the Fire broke into the Top 25 on the Billboard Albums Chart, underscoring his global reach. Mancini has also expanded into film, appearing alongside Diane Keaton and Timothée Chalamet.Kedward Avilés continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic blend of music, theater, and screen performance. A standout talent from Puerto Rico, he has appeared in West Side Story and the hit series Súper Chef, as well as major stage productions including Evita and Into the Woods. His global presence includes performances at historic events such as the 2020 U.S. Presidential Inauguration and the 500th anniversary of San Juan, alongside campaigns for brands like Honda, Hyundai, and Pepsi.The upcoming dance remix of “Tú Eliges,” produced by Lusinate—known for high-profile placements across MTV and VH1—reintroduces the hit in both English and Spanish, primed to ignite dance floors worldwide and further cement the group as the next big thing.

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