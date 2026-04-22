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EMS for Children Advisory Committee to Meet Thursday, Apr. 23, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Apr. 21, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a raccoon found near Bishopville Highway and Lee Road in Camden, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two horses were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

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EMS for Children Advisory Committee to Meet Thursday, Apr. 23, 2026

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