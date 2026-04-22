40th Annual Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament Set for Saturday, June 6

A Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament contestant proudly shows off her catch at the annual event

sponsored by Delaware Natural Resources Police and DNREC. /Delaware DNREC photo

Pre-registration Now Open for Ages 4 to 15 to

Fish and Compete at Three Ponds Across State

Families are invited to bring their kids out to try casting a line for a big fish in three of the First State’s freshwater public ponds when the Delaware Natural Resources Police hosts its 40th annual Youth Fishing Tournament from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6. Held at Blockhouse Pond in Sussex County, the Akridge Scout Reservation Pond in Kent County and Lums Pond in New Castle County, tournament entry is free of charge and as always the tournament will be held rain or shine. Pre-registration is required by Friday, May 29.

Tournament weighmasters from DNRP ranks will be onsite at each pond to weigh catches for participants ages 4 through 15, which will determine each county’s top catch along with age group titles, and also to declare one young angler the title of overall state winner. The trophy for the overall state winner will be presented at the Delaware State Fair in July.

Sponsored by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Fish and Wildlife and DNRP, the Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament was established to introduce youth to the sport of fishing and to teach the catch-and-release approach to conservation. More information on the Youth Fishing Tournament and a link to pre-registration form can be found on the de.gov/yft webpage.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 75,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts: Alyssa Imprescia, alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov ; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov