Nicole Elizabeth Ward Releases Biohacking for the Sales Athlete, Redefining Health as a Competitive Advantage

Nicole Elizabeth Ward

Expound Publicity announces the release of Biohacking for the Sales Athlete, helping high-performing leaders optimize energy and performance.

Your health is not separate from your performance. It is your performance. When biology is optimized, then clarity, resilience, and results follow naturally.” — Nicole Elizabeth Ward

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expound Publicity announces the release of "Biohacking for the Sales Athlete: Optimize Your Health to Transform Your Results", a new book by Nicole Elizabeth Ward redefining how high-performing leaders approach energy, resilience, and performance.

Written for senior executives, entrepreneurs, consultants, investors, and other results-driven professionals, the book provides a science-backed framework for sustaining peak performance without sacrificing health, clarity, or longevity. Sales and executive roles often come with long hours, frequent travel, chronic stress, and disrupted sleep causing conditions where traditional productivity strategies fall short. Ward argues that performance begins with biology.

“Your health is not separate from your performance,” says Ward. “It is your performance. When biology is misaligned, no system can compensate. When biology is optimized, then clarity, resilience, and results follow naturally.”

At the heart of the book is the “Sales Athlete” concept: treating modern leadership roles like elite performance sports. Ward shows how to regulate the nervous system, optimize sleep and circadian rhythm, personalize nutrition, manage travel stress, and build recovery rituals helping leaders sustain focus, energy, and resilience every day without extreme lifestyle overhauls.

Industry leaders are taking note:

“Top performers in business train for results, but very few train their physiology,” said Jeff Benton, Founder & CEO Paragon. “Nicole’s work reframes performance through the lens of health optimization and shows how leaders can think about recovery, energy, and resilience the way elite athletes do.”

Ward’s personal journey into biohacking began after a near-fatal freeway accident that revealed how disconnected she had become from her own body. This sparked a 15-year transformation into functional medicine, performance physiology, and nervous-system optimization, resulting in restored health, sharper cognition, emotional regulation, and stronger leadership presence.

Unlike traditional wellness or sales books, "Biohacking for the Sales Athlete" focuses on small, strategic changes that create disproportionate gains in focus, stamina, and decision-making. Its central message: when biology is aligned, sustained high performance becomes natural.

"Biohacking for the Sales Athlete" (ISBN: 978-1969338809) is available on Amazon.

For interviews or review copies, contact Alysson Bourque at info@expoundpublicity.com.

About the Author:

Nicole Elizabeth Ward is an executive at Aon and host of "The Executive Athlete" and "Aon at the Top". She blends corporate insight, biohacking science, and human resilience to help leaders perform at their highest level without burnout. Learn more on her website.

About Expound Publicity:

Founded by award-winning, bestselling author and seasoned marketer Alysson Bourque, Expound Publicity is a full-service book PR and marketing agency specializing in custom publicity campaigns for authors and thought leaders. Learn more at expoundpublicity.com.

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