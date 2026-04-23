Top-rated body shop for Santa Monica drivers - Howard Brown & Sons Auto Body

Howard Brown & Sons Auto Body, serving West LA since 1972, cited as the benchmark for certified collision repair.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a consumer guide advising local drivers on how to choose a body shop after a collision, SMMirror.com named Howard Brown & Sons Auto Body as the area's definitive example of what trustworthy collision repair looks like. The publication pointed to the shop's I-CAR Platinum certified technicians, OEM parts commitment, lifetime written warranty, and more than five decades of continuous service to West LA drivers as the standard other shops should be measured against.The April 2026 article, titled "After an Accident: What Santa Monica Drivers Should Look for in an Auto Body Shop," laid out specific criteria drivers should use when evaluating body shops following a collision. Howard Brown & Sons was named as the local shop that meets that standard."We have been repairing cars for families in West LA, Santa Monica, Brentwood, and Beverly Hills since 1972," said Craig Brown, who leads the shop alongside his wife and son. "This recognition reflects what we have always believed: that doing honest work and standing behind it is the only way to build a real reputation in the community."Meeting Every Standard the Mirror OutlinedThe Santa Monica Mirror identified five criteria West LA drivers should require from any collision repair shop. Howard Brown & Sons meets each one:I-CAR Certified Technicians: The shop's team holds I-CAR certification, the industry benchmark for collision repair knowledge and procedures.OEM Parts as Standard Practice: Howard Brown & Sons uses original equipment manufacturer parts whenever possible, protecting structural integrity, safety systems, and vehicle resale value.Works With All Major Insurance Companies: The shop helps manage the claims process for customers and advocates for proper OEM-compliant repairs regardless of the insurer involved.Verified Community History: Founded by Howard and Mary Brown in 1972, the shop has operated continuously in West LA for over 54 years — now in its third generation of family ownership.A Family Business Built on AccountabilityHoward and Mary Brown opened Howard Brown & Sons Auto Body in West Los Angeles in 1972 with their sons Gary and Wayne. Today, Craig Brown, Gary's son, runs daily operations with the support of multiple family members. Several of the shop's employees are also related to one another, reflecting the same family culture that has defined the business since its founding.The shop specializes in collision repair for European and luxury vehicles, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Volvo, and MINI, and accepts all makes and models. Certifications include BMW factory-trained technicians, aluminum structural repair, ASE, and I-CAR Platinum.On-site equipment includes a Celette frame bench, spot welder, and ADAS calibration system, tools that restore vehicles to pre-accident structural and safety specifications. Pickup and drop-off service is available for customers needing transportation during repairs.About Howard Brown & Sons Auto BodyHoward Brown & Sons Auto Body is a family-owned collision repair shop in West Los Angeles, founded in 1972 and widely regarded as the go-to Santa Monica body shop for Westside drivers. Services include collision repair, auto painting and refinishing, frame and unibody straightening, aluminum body repair, and ADAS calibration, alongside body work. The shop serves customers throughout West LA, Santa Monica, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Westwood, Century City, and Marina del Rey.

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