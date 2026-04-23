Western Cape provincial Government records one month without new Foot-and-Mouth Disease cases

Joint Media Release by Premier Alan Winde and provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer

Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, have welcomed signs of stabilisation in the national Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak in the Western Cape. But the Premier stresses that continued vigilance remains essential to prevent further spread.

“The most recent case of FMD was identified on 22 March 2026 in Prospect Hill in the City of Cape Town. Since then, no new confirmed cases have been detected, marking one month without a new case in the province,” said Premier Winde.

Suspected cases in Hessequa and Bonnievale have tested negative, and the last confirmed case in the Garden Route District was recorded on 28 February 2026.

Minister Meyer highlighted that vaccination remains the cornerstone of the province’s disease control strategy.

“Foot‑and‑Mouth Disease presents a serious and ongoing threat to our livestock industry, food security and rural livelihoods. Vaccination remains the cornerstone of the Western Cape’s disease control strategy, as clearly articulated in our 21‑point plan. The Western Cape will continue to actively engage with the national Department of Agriculture to ensure the province receives its fair share of vaccines, so that we can act decisively to protect our farmers and the wider agricultural economy.”

A total of 161, 713 vaccine doses have so far been administered at 730 sites, representing 35% coverage across the province. This includes 7 925 booster doses.

Vaccination coverage is currently highest in the West Coast (63%) and the City of Cape Town (56%), followed by the Cape Winelands (35%) and Garden Route (31%). No vaccinations have been required in the Central Karoo and Overberg districts, where no confirmed outbreaks have been recorded.

To strengthen immunity and close remaining gaps, an additional 50, 000 doses of the Bioaftogen vaccine are being deployed to priority areas. This phase will focus on booster vaccinations, revaccination of previously affected farms, beef herds within a 10 km radius of infected farms, and communal and peri-urban cattle in affected municipalities.

The Premier noted that enhanced surveillance, strict movement control, permit enforcement, and traceability measures remain in place to limit the risk of further spread.

Premier Winde called on livestock owners to play their part in protecting the province’s agricultural sector.

“Farmers and livestock owners are critical partners in this effort. We urge them to maintain strict on-farm biosecurity, comply with movement control regulations, report any suspected cases immediately, and cooperate fully with vaccination teams,” he said.

He continued, “The absence of new cases since 22 March, combined with our expanding vaccination and surveillance programme, shows that our control measures are working. However, the risk remains, and we must not become complacent.”

The Western Cape Government remains committed to protecting animal health, safeguarding livelihoods, and ensuring the stability of the province’s agricultural economy.

Media enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

