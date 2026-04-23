Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai on intergovernmental GBV and Femicide engagement in Matjhabeng

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon. Seiso Mohai, today led an intergovernmental engagement on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBV&F) in Matjhabeng Local Municipality, Free State Province, together with the Executive Mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality, Cllr Thanduxolo Khalipha, and the Executive Mayor of Lejweleputswa District Municipality, Cllr Veronica Ntakumbana.

The engagement brought together representatives from national, provincial, and local government, as well as community leaders, civil society organisations, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders, in a collective effort to intensify the fight against GBV&F through a coordinated, whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

Speaking at the engagement, Deputy Minister Mohai emphasised that GBV&F remains one of the most urgent social crises confronting the country, with devastating consequences for families, communities, and the social fabric of society. He underscored the importance of restoring the family unit, strengthening community responsibility, and building partnerships that place survivors at the centre of government’s response.

“Rebuilding the family unit demands restoring fatherhood, nurturing stable homes and instilling values of respect and protection from cradle to grave and addressing toxic behaviours and substance abuse requires community interventions, rehabilitation programmes and zero tolerance for violence triggers”, said the Deputy Minister.

The Deputy Minister noted that the impact of GBV&F extends beyond individual victims, often leaving children orphaned, deepening cycles of trauma, and perpetuating poverty and social instability across generations. He called for stronger prevention efforts, greater accountability, and more visible action from all sectors of society.

“The role of nation building and social cohesion is to weave every citizen into a fabric of mutual respect, healing divides and forging a violence-free South Africa” he emphasized

As part of the programme, Deputy Minister Mohai also visited the Goldfields Family Advice Shelter, where he engaged with service providers and assessed the support services available to survivors of GBV&F. The visit provided an opportunity to reflect on service delivery gaps and the need for stronger support systems that are accessible, responsive, and survivor-centred.

The Deputy Minister was joined by the leadership of Matjhabeng and Lejweleputswa, reaffirming the shared commitment of government to work together in addressing violence against women and children and to strengthen interventions that promote safety, healing, and dignity.

The engagement highlighted the importance of prevention, early intervention, rehabilitation, and social cohesion as key elements in the broader national effort to end GBV&F.

The key takeaways from the intergovernmental GBV&F stakeholders engagement session are:

Government reaffirmed a united response to GBV&F.

Leaders from all spheres of government committed to strengthening collaboration and ensuring that interventions are better coordinated and more effective.

Survivor support remains central to the response.

The visit to the Goldfields Family Advice Shelter highlighted the importance of responsive shelter services, counselling, and care for survivors.

Prevention must start in families and communities.

The engagement emphasised the need to rebuild family stability, promote responsible fatherhood, and address harmful behaviours that contribute to violence.

Men and boys must be active allies.

The Deputy Minister called on men and boys to reject violence, challenge patriarchy, and model respect, protection, and equality in homes and communities.

Institutions across society have a role to play.

Schools, workplaces, faith communities, civil society, sport, arts, and culture were identified as critical spaces for prevention, education, healing, and mobilisation against GBV&F.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation remains committed to working with partners across government and society to ensure that programmes responding to GBV&F are monitored, strengthened, and implemented in ways that deliver meaningful change in communities.

Enquiries:

Departmental Head of Communications

Mr Tom Nkosi

Cell: 079 907 9016

E-mail: TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za

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