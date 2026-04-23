Home Affairs dismisses false reports on passport-free travel for Lesotho nationals

The Department of Home Affairs has noted with concern various unfounded media reports and social media posts suggesting that Lesotho nationals will no longer be required to present valid passports when entering South Africa.

These reports falsely claim that citizens of the Kingdom of Lesotho may now enter the Republic using only their national ID cards. No such agreement has been reached between the Republic of South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho.

Allowing entry without a valid passport would violate South Africa’s laws. Specifically, such an act would contravene section 9 of the Immigration Act of 2002, which stipulates that no person shall enter or depart from the Republic unless they are in possession of a valid passport.

Home Affairs Ministers of Lesotho and South Africa met in Cape Town, on 17 April 2026, to receive a study report from a joint task team that was established to look at the development of a new migration model. The Ministers were directed by the Bi-National Commission between the two countries to undertake the study.

This was the first time that the outcome of the study was presented to the Ministers with various recommendations which are to be considered by the Bi-National Commission. For any such change to even be considered, a legislative process involving Parliament would be required to amend existing immigration laws.

No such process is currently underway. The status quo remains. All Lesotho nationals and South African citizens must continue to present valid passports for all entry and exit purposes at our shared ports of entry.

The Department urges the public to desist from spreading this misinformation. Media enquiries: Thulani Mavuso – Spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs & Deputy Director-General for Operations Cell: 082 330 1404

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